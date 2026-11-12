James Anderson to play beyond 45 as England legend signs with Surrey after Lancashire exit

Legendary England fast bowler James Anderson has officially signed a contract with Surrey that will extend his iconic career beyond his 45th birthday. The 44-year-old, the all-time leading wicket-taker among pacers in Tests, was recently released by Lancashire, where he spent 25 years playing county cricket. James Anderson has signed with Surrey (Action Images via Reuters)

Surrey confirmed that the agreement covers the 2027 County Championship season, though there are indications that Anderson could continue playing beyond that.

"Going from thinking I might not play cricket again to having this opportunity - I'm properly buzzing for it," Anderson said on The Tailenders Podcast after signing on the dotted line for Surrey.

"I'm just incredibly excited. I'm not doing this for a send-off. That's not the reason I've signed for Surrey," he added.

Difficult departure from Old Trafford The decision to leave Old Trafford, a venue that has a bowling end named after him, came after Lancashire director of cricket Paul Fabrace made clear his plans to rebuild the squad. Despite Anderson taking 50 wickets and serving as captain in the last County Championship season, Lancashire finished second from bottom in Division Two.

The move to Surrey marks what is likely to be the final phase of an unparalleled career. Anderson has taken 704 wickets in 188 Test matches, making him the third-highest wicket-taker in the format's history. He has bagged 991 wickets for England across all formats.

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New challenge at Surrey Anderson's move to Surrey follows discussions with their Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, who was part of the England team when the fast bowler made his international debut in 2002.

While the current agreement is strictly for red-ball cricket without an official coaching mandate, Anderson remains open to white-ball appearances if needed. He is yet to decide whether his family will relocate from Cheshire.

"After thinking what would be best for me, what's best for my family and where I want to play, it was a fairly easy decision. I did feel like I wanted to play again after having a good year last year. I don't feel like I'm done yet. I feel like I've got more to offer on the field," Anderson added.