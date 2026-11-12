Temba Bavuma interview: ‘Coach Shukri Conrad yin to my yang, challenges team in many ways’

His name is Temba; he comes from Langa Temba Bavuma is quite pleased with South Africa's win over Australia. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

He came to score, came to score, came to score, score, score

Temba Bavuma, he comes from Langa

To play for Protea

This was the chant that echoed in the Rainbow Nation as South Africa ended the silverware drought last year by winning the World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Ground. From there on, the legend of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has never stopped growing.

The 36-year-old led from the front as the Proteas fought back to defeat Australia 2-1 to clinch the recent three-match Test series.

The World Test Championship (WTC) holders recovered after losing the series opener in Durban, and Bavuma was right at the heart of the comeback.

South Africa were reeling at 110/6 in the first innings of the second Test at Gqeberha, and the Proteas captain hung in there against Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in bowling-friendly conditions.

The 36-year-old went on to score 179 off 334 balls and South Africa, against all odds, eked out a win despite the contest being badly marred by rain. There was no looking back from there as South Africa did the needful in Cape Town to clinch the series.

The Proteas are now getting ready to host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, and ahead of the opener in Johannesburg on Sunday, The Hindustan Times caught up with Bavuma to speak about the South African resurgence in Test cricket and their series win over Australia.

Excerpts:

A World Test Championship win. Then, series wins over India and Australia. South Africa have become a force to reckon with. What do you think South Africa are doing right in Tests? There are a lot of things that we are doing right. A lot of our success has been built over the last couple of years as we've come together as this new Test team. If I think about it from the starting point, there's a clear vision of what we want to achieve and, more importantly, how we're going to go about it. That vision and purpose really bind us, and you have a sense of 15 guys playing for each other and trying to achieve something remarkable. I would say that, intrinsically, those are the types of values that allow us to be consistent in our success.

The series against Australia didn't start off well; how did you rally the troops? There's a picture of you sitting in the dugout post the loss; did you give any sort of pep talk? It was a rude introduction for us, a re-introduction into Test cricket. We hadn't played for months on end, and we were really put through our paces. Australia put us under pressure with the bat, particularly with the ball. They showed why they are a force to be reckoned with. A lot of our conversation as a team focused on the character needed to turn things around. We challenged each other; I challenged myself, obviously as the leader, to lead from the front, and fortunately, in the following game in Gqeberha, I was able to do so.

But many of our conversations focused on the character and on how we needed to dig deep. South Africans are known to be resilient, and there was that opportunity. After the game, I sat there in solitude, just kind of reflecting on what had just happened over the last five days, having a self-introspection and before turning it on to the players and on to the team and how we could find ways to go forward. I had conversations with the team, with certain members of the team.

Then came the century at Gqeberha; would you call it one of your best knocks? I've had time to kind of reflect on that moment, and that's definitely one of my best knocks. You hear the commentary around it, you just look at the circumstances, the situation that we were in; we were up against this as batters, batting first on a green wicket over hard, overcast conditions, a bit of weather and rain around. Being able to dig deep and get the team into that position definitely puts it up there as one of my best.

Going into the game, I wasn't feeling that great. I spent a lot of time in the nets trying to find some sort of rhythm, and that really wasn't there. So, from a personal point of view, it gave me a lot of pride to be able to battle those mental demons and be able to put in a performance like that.

Simon Harmer is slowly and steadily coming into his own in Test cricket. Do you think he's the best off-spinner in the world currently? Simon has been superb for us in his second life, I'd say, within Test cricket. He's carried on from his performances in India to come here in this Australian series, with the ball and as a leader within the team. He identifies moments when the team needs motivation and is courageous enough to put himself on the line at times.

I know Simon from when we were still playing, trying to make it into First-Class cricket. So I have a better sense of the character behind the man. I mean, he's really doing well with the ball and long may that continue for Big Red, as I call him.

Can you speak a little about your association with head coach Shukri Conrad and how the dynamics play out? We work well together. He's yin to my yang. He's a little more exuberant and, at times, unorthodox in his thinking and in ways; he challenges me and the team in many of our approaches. And it's all in the effort to get the best out of individuals. A lot of our early chat was about how we could create an environment where guys could play freely, express themselves, and be who they naturally are.

We recognise that by doing that, that's when guys will be able to play at their best. Having that alignment and synergy from the beginning has helped create the required foundation. Your most important relationship on the team is between the coach and the captain. From where we are now, we're really in a good place. We obviously bring a lot of fruit to our relationship, to the strategies, tactics, and discussions we're having. So far, I'm enjoying working with coach Shooks.

What do you reckon is the bigger achievement? The WTC final triumph or the series wins over India or Australia? The biggest achievement is definitely the WTC final. That's something that we've been yearning for as a South African team to have silverware, to bring back a trophy. We've had a lot of heartache as a nation, as a cricketing team. To be at the forefront, to lead that, that's definitely something.

In India, we hadn't won a series for several years. I think Hansie Cronje was the last time we did that, then beating Australia. Those two are achievements as well.

Next year is the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Do you think this is the tournament that can truly cement your legacy? Oh boy, that's a big question. Just that opportunity, right, to lead the team in the World Cup, in a home World Cup. That will be an occasion in itself. The opportunity, again, to do something that we haven't done in a 50-over World Cup. That's a prospect that I'm trying to get my mind around. In terms of legacy, I think that's for the people out there.

That's not really something that I chase as a player, but I'm sure it will do a world of good, right, if we're able to do something massive there. It's still a little bit far out, actually, less than 12 months' time. But look, it's definitely going to be one of the highlights of my career, if not the best.