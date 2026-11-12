HTLS 2026 LIVE: HT Leadership Summit's 24th edition kicks off today with the theme ‘New Rules. New Realities’

This year’s summit will examine the forces reshaping how people live, lead, and shape the future. The theme, "New Rules. New Realities", captures a world in which established assumptions are being questioned, and new opportunities are taking shape. The summit also aims to examine how leaders can navigate a landscape where certainty is increasingly being replaced by adaptation.

Two sessions are scheduled for Day 1. Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, will be in conversation with Nisheeth Upadhyay, Editor and COO of Hindustan Times Digital. The second session will feature Anima Anandkumar, co-founder of Accelerated Understanding and Bren Professor at Caltech, speaking with Vishal Mathur, Technology Editor at Hindustan Times.

Launched in 2003, the HT Leadership Summit was established to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, bring leaders from important fields together and provide an international-standard platform for exchanging ideas and exploring solutions.