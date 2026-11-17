"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come," CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said. The first part of that statement will probably mean more to the fans than anything about his new role.

The decision was expected for some time. Dhoni struggled with fitness and missed the entire IPL 2026. But he had not ruled himself out, and CSK had not announced a farewell. For supporters, that left room for one more season, perhaps just one match at Chepauk. The announcement ended even that possibility.

On the morning of November 17, the discussion around MS Dhoni was still about whether Chennai Super Kings would retain his ₹4 crore contract or use the money at the auction. By afternoon, those conversations had become secondary. CSK announced that Dhoni would take over as team mentor, closing his playing career in the IPL. He will remain with CSK , but no longer as a player.

Dhoni had been a familiar sight through nearly every IPL summer since 2008. Even when he was down to batting for a handful of deliveries, a full house at Chepauk waited for him. Sometimes the home crowd celebrated a CSK wicket because Dhoni would come in next. Slightly unfair on the dismissed batter, perhaps, but that was Chepauk.

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A captain who became the franchise Dhoni was already India's T20 World Cup-winning captain when CSK signed him in the first IPL auction. He came from Ranchi, with no connection to Chennai. The city's affection for its Thala soon went beyond performances. Five titles, ten finals, and twelve playoff appearances established CSK as one of the league's most successful sides. His relationship with supporters became more personal.

His cricketing contribution was substantial. He trusted experienced players and gave them clearly defined roles. Dhoni often made selections or bowling changes that appeared strange at the time, and there were occasions when his methods failed. After CSK's two-year suspension, an ageing squad won the title in 2018. Their first match back had been a one-wicket escape against Mumbai Indians, with Dwayne Bravo and an injured Kedar Jadhav rescuing the chase. That campaign made the strongest case for his methods.

The memories also include Dharamshala in 2010. CSK needed a win against Kings XI Punjab to reach the semifinals. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 54 from 29 balls and hit the winning runs. He then punched his helmet, a rare show of emotion from a man who had built his reputation around staying calm. CSK won their first title that season. His reaction remains easy to understand.

In 2023, the fifth championship arrived differently. Dhoni made a duck in the final against Gujarat Titans, and with ten runs required off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four. The captain lifted Jadeja after the winning boundary. The moment reflected how much his influence extended beyond his own runs.

The IPL has changed enormously in this period. The OG captains retired and franchises rebuilt. Dhoni remained the familiar figure. Even at away grounds, the yellow shirts followed him, often turning sections of the stands into something resembling Chepauk. Supporters who first watched him as schoolchildren are now going to games with their own children. At some point, following CSK became as much a habit as following the cricket. There was always the yellow jersey, the No. 7 and another season to wait for.

Perhaps that is why the final appearance feels so strange. On May 25, 2025, Dhoni played against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. CSK won by 83 runs, finishing with 230/5, and he was not required to bat. After a poor season, the focus shifted to rebuilding. Nobody knew it was the last chance to see him play.

Now CSK have a new head coach in Zaheer Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the side, and Sanju Samson provides a wicketkeeping option for the future. Dhoni's ₹4 crore contract can make way for other requirements. Those decisions are necessary after three seasons without a playoff appearance. His experience as a mentor will help, but that is a different kind of presence. A captain can walk into a chase and do something himself. A mentor has to watch someone else attempt it.

N Srinivasan called signing Dhoni in 2008 his best decision. The trophies and the following CSK-developed support attest to that. But the test of what Dhoni meant to its supporters may come next summer, during an ordinary league match. A wicket will fall. The camera will go towards the dugout. Dhoni might be sitting there, with a suggestion for the next batter. For the first time, there will be no reason to look for his pads.