The roar at Chepauk, the No.7 jersey and 18 years of memories: What MS Dhoni leaves behind at Chennai Super Kings
After missing IPL 2026, Dhoni has been named Chennai Super Kings mentor and will no longer play.
On the morning of November 17, the discussion around MS Dhoni was still about whether Chennai Super Kings would retain his ₹4 crore contract or use the money at the auction. By afternoon, those conversations had become secondary. CSK announced that Dhoni would take over as team mentor, closing his playing career in the IPL. He will remain with CSK, but no longer as a player.
The decision was expected for some time. Dhoni struggled with fitness and missed the entire IPL 2026. But he had not ruled himself out, and CSK had not announced a farewell. For supporters, that left room for one more season, perhaps just one match at Chepauk. The announcement ended even that possibility.
"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come," CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said. The first part of that statement will probably mean more to the fans than anything about his new role.
Deep Dive
Dhoni had been a familiar sight through nearly every IPL summer since 2008. Even when he was down to batting for a handful of deliveries, a full house at Chepauk waited for him. Sometimes the home crowd celebrated a CSK wicket because Dhoni would come in next. Slightly unfair on the dismissed batter, perhaps, but that was Chepauk.
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A captain who became the franchise
Dhoni was already India's T20 World Cup-winning captain when CSK signed him in the first IPL auction. He came from Ranchi, with no connection to Chennai. The city's affection for its Thala soon went beyond performances. Five titles, ten finals, and twelve playoff appearances established CSK as one of the league's most successful sides. His relationship with supporters became more personal.
His cricketing contribution was substantial. He trusted experienced players and gave them clearly defined roles. Dhoni often made selections or bowling changes that appeared strange at the time, and there were occasions when his methods failed. After CSK's two-year suspension, an ageing squad won the title in 2018. Their first match back had been a one-wicket escape against Mumbai Indians, with Dwayne Bravo and an injured Kedar Jadhav rescuing the chase. That campaign made the strongest case for his methods.
The memories also include Dharamshala in 2010. CSK needed a win against Kings XI Punjab to reach the semifinals. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 54 from 29 balls and hit the winning runs. He then punched his helmet, a rare show of emotion from a man who had built his reputation around staying calm. CSK won their first title that season. His reaction remains easy to understand.
In 2023, the fifth championship arrived differently. Dhoni made a duck in the final against Gujarat Titans, and with ten runs required off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four. The captain lifted Jadeja after the winning boundary. The moment reflected how much his influence extended beyond his own runs.
The IPL has changed enormously in this period. The OG captains retired and franchises rebuilt. Dhoni remained the familiar figure. Even at away grounds, the yellow shirts followed him, often turning sections of the stands into something resembling Chepauk. Supporters who first watched him as schoolchildren are now going to games with their own children. At some point, following CSK became as much a habit as following the cricket. There was always the yellow jersey, the No. 7 and another season to wait for.
Perhaps that is why the final appearance feels so strange. On May 25, 2025, Dhoni played against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. CSK won by 83 runs, finishing with 230/5, and he was not required to bat. After a poor season, the focus shifted to rebuilding. Nobody knew it was the last chance to see him play.
Now CSK have a new head coach in Zaheer Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the side, and Sanju Samson provides a wicketkeeping option for the future. Dhoni's ₹4 crore contract can make way for other requirements. Those decisions are necessary after three seasons without a playoff appearance. His experience as a mentor will help, but that is a different kind of presence. A captain can walk into a chase and do something himself. A mentor has to watch someone else attempt it.
N Srinivasan called signing Dhoni in 2008 his best decision. The trophies and the following CSK-developed support attest to that. But the test of what Dhoni meant to its supporters may come next summer, during an ordinary league match. A wicket will fall. The camera will go towards the dugout. Dhoni might be sitting there, with a suggestion for the next batter. For the first time, there will be no reason to look for his pads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More