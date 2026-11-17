MS Dhoni has officially retired as a player and will take up the role of mentor at Chennai Super Kings, the franchise announced on Tuesday. With about an hour to go for the IPL 2027 retentions, CSK stated that Dhoni would continue to be part of the Super Kings’ journey in a “new capacity” after years of leading them to success. Having been at the heart of the franchise since its inception, Dhoni guided CSK to multiple IPL titles and built an unparalleled legacy. End of an era: MS Dhoni is done as an active cricketer (BCCI)

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible,” N Srinivasan, Owner, Chennai Super Kings, said in an official statement.

Also Read: MS Dhoni himself asked to be released, wasn't prepared for this day

“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home.”

That Dhoni has indeed played his last for CSK was confirmed via a statement from CSK Managing Director, Kasi Viswanathan.

"We will miss seeing Dhoni in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players," he said.

Dhoni retires as the IPL’s joint-most successful captain alongside Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to five titles. He also boasts the highest win percentage (57.87) among captains to have led in at least 100 IPL matches. With 136 wins from 235 games, Dhoni holds the records for most victories and most matches captained in the IPL. As a batter, he finishes his IPL career with 5,439 runs from 278 matches.

The announcement comes as little surprise, given Dhoni’s limited appearances over the last couple of years. He last featured as an active player in IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 14 matches. In 2026, an injury kept him out of action throughout the season, fuelling speculation about his future. A month ago, Dhoni said he would need to undergo certain medical tests to determine whether his body could withstand the rigours of the IPL.

As it turns out, it didn’t.

The CSK-Dhoni juggernaut began way back in IPL 2008, when he led the franchise to a runner-up finish, losing to Shane Warne’s Rajasthan Royals in the final. The following year, they suffered a Playoffs exit. 2010, however, marked the beginning of their dominance. Dhoni led CSK to their maiden IPL title that year before becoming the first captain to successfully defend it in 2011.

It took Dhoni and CSK seven more years to be crowned champions again. After serving a two-year ban, CSK returned with a bang in 2018, clinching the title with a convincing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continued to turn up in the IPL, adding two more titles to his decorated IPL career in 2021 and 2023. Even in seasons when they fell short of winning the trophy, CSK remained a formidable force, finishing runners-up in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. Under Dhoni, the franchise reached the Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, from 2009 to 2019. Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, but when the move backfired, he returned to the helm. The next year, Dhoni led CSK to the title in a thrilling, rain-truncated final against Gujarat Titans.

In his prime, Dhoni was almost unbeatable. Some of the IPL heists he pulled off were unlike anything Indian cricket had witnessed. His electrifying 54 off 29 balls against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) was capped by a rare glimpse of the man behind the cool persona. A pumped-up and emotionally charged Dhoni punched himself on the helmet as CSK pulled off a remarkable 193-run chase to seal their place in the Playoffs.

Eight years later, even towards the twilight of his India career, Dhoni had a few more incredible knocks up his sleeve. Chasing 206 against rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he smashed an unbeaten 79 off 44 balls to stun them with two balls to spare.