MS Dhoni's journey as an IPL player has come to an end, with Chennai Super Kings confirming that he will take up a mentor role at the franchise ahead of the next season. Dhoni, who missed the majority of the 2026 season due to injury, has decided to step away from playing in the tournament, with CSK owner Rupa Gurunath confirming the development ahead of the retention deadline. MS Dhoni retires from IPL, takes up new role at Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

The five-time IPL-winning captain, who has been the face of the franchise since its inception, will now continue his association with the Super Kings in a new capacity, guiding the team from the sidelines.

Dhoni brings the curtain down on his IPL career after 19 seasons, leaving behind a remarkable record that includes 13 playoff appearances, 11 finals and five titles. With 5,439 runs to his name, including 24 half-centuries, he also entertained fans with 264 sixes across the tournament. His numbers reflect his longevity and consistency in a league where he remained one of its most influential figures for nearly two decades, signing off with a legacy that goes well beyond statistics and trophies.