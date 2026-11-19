Newly promoted superintendent of police (SP) Ram Gopal has now been given the charge of SP City. This is according to an order issued by the UT chief secretary on Wednesday. This is the first time that a cop, promoted through the ranks of the Chandigarh police has been given this charge, which has usually been given to IPS or DANIPS officers. Gopal also approached the central administrative tribunal regarding his promotion. (HT File)

SP Gopal has also been given the charges of SP Women and Child Safety Unit, and SP Intelligence. This comes after former SP City, Vijay of DANIPS cadre has been given the SP crime charge, SP Economic Offences Wing and assistant commandant general home guard charge which was earlier with senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations Rajesh Kumar Sharma. Former SP crime, IPS officer Anurag Daru has been left with the SP traffic charge.

As SP City, Gopal will work under the Chandigarh SSP in law and order. His years of experience working as local area deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the various zones in Chandigarh will be helpful for this. Further, his promotion to SP as the senior most DSP in Chandigarh police will also open the door for other DSPs in the Chandigarh police with seniority to apply for promotion.

The order for his promotion was issued consequent upon the recommendation of the committee formed for this purpose, and in accordance with the provisions of the Own Rank Promotion (ORP) Policy dated July 31, 2015, in compliance with the judgments dated February 10, 2025, passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) as well as the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025. He also approached the central administrative tribunal regarding his promotion.