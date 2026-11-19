After slipping nine places in the previous edition, Panjab University (PU) has made a recovery in global interdisciplinary research rankings, climbing 24 places to secure the joint 150th position in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027. The university’s overall score has improved to 55 from 52.8 in 2026 and 48.6 in 2025, taking it 15 places above its position in the inaugural edition of the rankings. The university was ranked 165th in 2025, slipped to 174th in 2026 and has now moved up to joint 150th in the latest edition. (HT File)

The improvement, however, has been driven largely by a sharp rise in the university’s institutional support score, while its research output score has continued to decline over the past three editions. PU was ranked 165th in 2025, slipped to 174th in 2026 and has now moved up to joint 150th in the latest edition.

The biggest improvement has come in the ‘Process’ category, which measures the institutional support available for interdisciplinary research teams, including access to research facilities, administrative assistance and recognition of interdisciplinary work in promotion and tenure. PU’s score in this category rose from 33.3 in 2026 to 58.3 in 2027, a jump of 75.1%.

However, the gains have not been uniform across all three assessment parameters. The ‘Inputs’ score, which measures funding for interdisciplinary research and industry support, stood at 54.6 in 2027, down from 57.4 in 2026, although it remained considerably higher than 30.3 in 2025.

More significantly, the ‘Outputs’ score declined for the second consecutive year, falling to 54.2 in 2027 from 56.2 in 2026 and 57.7 in 2025. This parameter assesses research publications, their quality, cross-disciplinary impact and the university’s reputation among active researchers.

The rankings, produced by Times Higher Education in association with Schmidt Science Fellows, assess universities on their ability to bring together different academic disciplines to address complex scientific and societal challenges. For instance, research combining biology and computer science, engineering and environmental studies, or health sciences and social sciences falls within the scope of interdisciplinary research.

The 2027 edition assessed 1,058 institutions across 102 countries and territories, compared with 911 institutions across 94 countries and territories in 2026. India was the most represented country, with 102 institutions featuring in the rankings. A total of 565 Asian institutions were ranked this year, against 478 in the previous edition.

The assessment is based on 11 indicators grouped under three broad pillars — Inputs, Process and Outputs. Inputs account for 19% of the overall score, Process for 16% and Outputs for the remaining 65%, making research outcomes the most heavily weighted component.

Congratulating the university community, vice chancellor Meenakshi Goyal said the improvement reflected PU’s continued commitment to strengthening interdisciplinary research and academic collaboration. She credited the collective efforts of faculty, researchers, students and staff, and said the university would continue building an enabling research ecosystem to encourage collaboration, support innovation and address complex societal challenges.