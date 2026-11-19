Six persons, including four minors, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Ladbharol in the Jogindernagar sub-division of Mandi district. Mangled remains of the car that plunged into a gorge near Ladbharol in Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Rai (21), Anuj Kumar (18), and Yash Rai (14) — residents of Simas; Pankaj Kumar (17) and Arnav Thakur (15) — residents of Gawala; and Aditya Kumar (17) — a resident of Darob. All the deceased were from families that run shops or businesses in the Ladbharol market.

The accident took place near a petrol pump in Ladbharol—a sub-tehsil situated approximately 100 km from the district headquarters. According to preliminary investigations, the car went out of control and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge.

All six occupants of the vehicle died on the spot. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled after hitting the bottom of the gorge.

According to reports, the group had attended a function on Tuesday in Simas village, near Ladbharol. While returning late at night, their car skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge. Due to the darkness, the isolated location, and the depth of the gorge, the accident went unnoticed. The victims remained in the ravine throughout the night, while their families waited for them at home.

When they failed to return home by Wednesday morning, their families launched a search. Meanwhile, a local resident spotted debris from the vehicle along the roadside. Upon looking down into the gorge, he discovered the wrecked car and alerted the police.

A team from the Ladbharol police station, with the help of local residents, recovered all six bodies and transported them to the Ladbharol hospital.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

Padhar DSP Lokender Negi said the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

“The exact cause of the accident will only be determined following the investigation and the post-mortem report,” he said.

Tehsildar Mukul Anil Sharma said that the administration has provided immediate financial relief of ₹25,000 to each of the affected families. The bodies were handed over to the relatives following post-mortem examinations.

The Ladbharol market remained closed on Wednesday as a mark of mourning.

Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families.