Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) across all districts to intensify coordinated efforts at the grassroots level to eliminate the menace of chitta from the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chairing the eighth State-Level Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting at Tapovan near Dharamsala, Sukhu directed the authorities to complete the mapping of chitta peddlers and victims in all 246 panchayats identified under the red category before December 15, so that the campaign could be further accelerated.

“The state has emerged as the second-highest performer nationally in preventive detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, with 225 notorious drug traffickers detained so far. Of these, 159 detentions were carried out during 2026 alone, reflecting the intensified enforcement drive against drug networks,” Sukhu said.

Highlighting the scale of public participation, Sukhu said more than 1.14 lakh citizens and students had participated in anti-chitta walkathons organised across major districts and emphasised that community involvement was essential to making the campaign effective and sustainable.

“The government has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards employees involved in drug-related offences. Out of 168 registered cases involving government employees, 30 state government employees and 21 police personnel have been dismissed from service,” he said.

‘Agriculture to become profitable venture in HP’

The chief minister on Wednesday said that agriculture was poised to become a profitable venture in the coming years, with the state government aiming to significantly enhance farmers’ income.

He urged farmers not to sell their land and encouraged them to adopt natural farming, asserting that the government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh a leading state in natural farming.

The chief minister was interacting with beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna at the auditorium of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra.

During the interaction, he sought suggestions from farmers to strengthen agriculture and natural farming and discussed their experiences, concerns and challenges.