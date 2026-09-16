'Milord, faced eggs like…': Mahua Moitra invokes SC judge's remark after ‘BJP workers pelt eggs’ on her

TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted a video on X claiming that eggs were thrown at her by “BJP supporters” when she visited her constituency, Krishnanagar, on Wednesday. Mahua Moitra claimed that BJP workers pelted eggs at her during visit to her constituency. (X/@MahuaMoitra)

Taking a dig at a Supreme Court judges' comment that she should not fear eggs when freedom fighters faced bullets, Mahua said she was ‘pelted with eggs by BJP workers during her visit to her constituency for a meeting’, and she faced the incident like 'freedom fighters faced bullets'. Mahua alleged that eggs were thrown at her despite having informed the West Bengal Police about it.

“Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta. MiLord. BJP workers, with their help, pelted eggs at me. True to your advice, I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets,” Moitra said.

Last month, a SC bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu had reprimanded Mahua when she filed a plea seeking permission to join police interrogation through video conferencing in a case over her allegedly provocative Facebook posts, telling her that having “taken the plunge into politics”, she could not shy away from appearing before investigators merely because she feared eggs being hurled at her.