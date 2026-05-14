Alia Bhatt’s 4th Cannes look is all things dreamy, delicate and Cinderella-coded in icy blue gown and lace choker

For the glamorous evening, Alia chose a custom creation by Danielle Frankel, inspired by the label’s iconic “Adira” dress. The dreamy gown featured delicate layers of silk satin and honeycomb lace intricately woven together with Chantilly lace detailing, creating a look that felt both vintage-inspired and refreshingly modern. The fitted corset-style bodice beautifully accentuated her frame, while the voluminous skirt cascaded softly to the floor, adding movement and drama.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes diaries just got a magical new update with her breathtaking fourth look at the festival. Serving full Cinderella-core vibes on Day 2, Alia attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme in a dreamy steel-blue ensemble that looked straight out of a fairytale.

One of the standout details of the ensemble was the intricate lace collar that wrapped elegantly around her neck, lending the outfit a regal and almost Victorian touch. The thin spaghetti straps balanced the dramatic silhouette, while the subtle steel-blue hue added to the icy princess aesthetic.

How she styled her look Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept the rest of the styling minimal. She paired the gown with delicate diamond drop earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit. Her makeup followed a soft glam approach featuring radiant skin, rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips.

Her hairstyle perfectly complemented the romantic mood of the outfit. Alia wore her hair in a slightly messy updo with soft face-framing tendrils left loose around her face. The subtle wet-hair texture near the front added a contemporary edge to the otherwise classic red carpet look.

Alia at Cannes Alia Bhatt continues to turn heads at Cannes 2026 after making her red carpet debut at the prestigious film festival last year. Returning this year as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia has been serving one stunning fashion moment after another at the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23.

A day before her dreamy steel-blue gown appearance, Alia showcased a more traditional aesthetic at the Bharat Pavilion in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani corset saree.