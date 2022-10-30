Anushka Sharma is the queen of monochrome dressing as she aces an effortless airport look: Check out pics, video

Actor Anushka Sharma has proved over the last few years that she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to making fashion statements. The star has made several magical appearances on the red carpet and star-studded events across the globe, but her off-duty style is something to swoon over every single time. Whether catching a flight for vacation with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter or travelling for work, Anushka always chooses comfy and classy pieces from her wardrobe. Case in point: Anushka's latest airport look in a monochrome outfit acing an effortless fashion moment.

Anushka Sharma aces airport style in a monochrome look

On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport dressed in a monochrome ensemble. Anushka aced an effortless airport fashion moment in her casual fit featuring a crop top, matching pants and an oversized shirt. She teamed the outfit with minimal accessories to stick to the comfy vibe. Soon, pictures and videos of the star started doing rounds on social media. If you want to upgrade your off-duty wardrobe, take cues from Anushka Sharma's sartorial files, and you will not be disappointed. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma enjoys lunch date with Virat Kohli in London dressed in dreamy midi dress worth ₹9k. All pics)

The paparazzi clicks Anushka Sharma dressed in a monochrome look at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding Anushka Sharma's airport look, she slipped into a round neck crop top with a fitted bust and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. She teamed it with matching black denim jeans featuring a straight-fit silhouette and a mid-rise waistline. An oversized white shirt with full-length sleeves, an open front, a collared neckline and a loose fitting completed Anushka's outfit.

Anushka styled the airport ensemble with black and white high-ankle heeled sneakers, a metallic gold watch, dainty earrings, a ring, and a Louis Vuitton over-the-body cylindrical-shaped bag. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses and no makeup rounded off the glam picks for the actor.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chakda 'Xpress, in Kolkata. Chakda 'Xpress marks Anushka's comeback to films after four years. She was last seen in Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.