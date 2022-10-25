Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli heart-eyed with her firecracker ethnic look in see-through green Sabyasachi saree

Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli heart-eyed with her firecracker ethnic look in see-through green Sabyasachi saree

Updated on Oct 25, 2022

Want to grab the spotlight with your sultry ethnic look this festive season? Take fashion cues from Anushka Sharma whose sizzling look on Diwali, in a sheer green saree and bling blouse from Sabyasachi, made jaws drop and left Virat Kohli smitten | Viral pictures inside

Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli heart-eyed with her firecracker ethnic look in see-through green Sabyasachi saree (Instagram/anushkasharma)
Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli heart-eyed with her firecracker ethnic look in see-through green Sabyasachi saree (Instagram/anushkasharma)
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Why burst firecrackers when you can dress up as one and taking a subtle route to preach “go green” this Diwali, Bollywood hottie Anushka Sharma did exactly that as she dolled up in a see-through green saree from Sabyasachi for the festival of lights and left cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli heart-eyed. Those who want to grab the spotlight with their sultry ethnic look this festive season need not look further and take instant fashion cues from Anushka who gave a sexy twist to traditional wear and the viral pictures made jaws drop for all the right reasons.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures from Kolkata where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Anushka donning a strappy green bling blouse that was sequined all over and came with a plunging neckline to ooze oomph.

It was layered with six yards of elegance where the sheer saree in a refreshing shade of green came with ruffles and polka dots all over. Leaving her textured hair open down her shoulders in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Anushka accessorised her look only with a statement bejewelled neckpiece that was studded with precious stones.

She opted for a dewy makeup look that included a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and filled in eyebrows. She simply captioned the pictures with a diya and green heart and friends from Tinsel town and fans were left swooning while Virat commented with heart-in-eyes emojis.

Karan Johar and Virat Kohli's comments on Anushka Sharma's Instagram pictures(Instagram/anushkasharma)
Karan Johar and Virat Kohli's comments on Anushka Sharma's Instagram pictures(Instagram/anushkasharma)

The ensemble and jewellery are credited to Indian fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label that boasts of high-end luxury Indian ensembles which highlight the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc. in construction of modern silhouettes especially in bridal wear. Anushka Sharma was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and consultatnt Allia Al Rufai.

anushka sharma virat kohli fashion fashion goal fashion trends ethnic wear ethnic fashion lifestyle style style goal twitter trend trend trends sabyasachi sabyasachi mukherjee sabya cricket saree sari
