Anushka Sharma enjoys lunch date with Virat Kohli in London dressed in dreamy midi dress worth 9k. All pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, are in London for a family vacation, and their pictures are stirring up a storm on the internet. The couple, who were in Paris before travelling to London, visited local Indian restaurants during their time in the city. And it seems one particular joint has been their favourite haunt after another picture of Anushka and Virat from their visit went viral on social media.

Recently, Surender Mohan, the chef of an upscale London eatery, dropped pictures with Virat and Anushka on their Instagram account. The most recent post shows Anushka, dressed in a midi dress, and Virat in casuals, sharing a candid moment with the chef. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's smoking hot cut-out bodycon dress for Karan Johar's birthday party is worth ₹81k: Check out pics)

The couple, who have been enjoying their time in London, impressed us with their holiday fashion choices. We especially loved Anushka's midi dress for the occasion. She slipped into a terra brown-coloured ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Free People. If you loved the look, keep scrolling to find where you can get the exact fit.

The mid-length dress is available on the Free People website and is called the Ain't She A Beaut Midi Dress. Including it in your collection will cost you ₹9,344 (USD 118).

The dress Anushka Sharma wore for her London outing with Virat Kohli. (freepeople.com)

Anushka's dress boasts an effortlessly ethereal style making it a perfect pick for enjoying balmy summer winds or dreamy beach vacations. It features a romantic silhouette, ruched details on the fitted torso, puffed sleeves, square neckline, pleats for added shape, a flowy skirt and a midi hem length.

Anushka wore the dress with minimal accessories and her signature no-makeup look. She chose white lace-up sneakers, a printed over-the-body bag, gold hoop earrings and dainty bracelets. Side parted open tresses, nude pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it off.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma's magenta chanderi silk suit for attending Glen Maxwell's wedding function is worth ₹11k)

Meanwhile, Virat complemented her in a dark blue button-up shirt worn with a white round-neck T-shirt and matching skinny-fit pants. A pair of black-and-white sneakers, black tinted shades, rugged beard, and back-swept hair rounded it all off.

Earlier, the chef had posted another photo with Anushka and Virat. Check it out here.

What do you think of Anushka's midi dress?