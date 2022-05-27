Anushka Sharma's smoking hot cut-out bodycon dress for Karan Johar's birthday party is worth 81k: Check out pics

Actor Anushka Sharma stayed up 'two hours past her bedtime' to attend Indian filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash on Wednesday night. Her glamorous pictures are already taking over the internet. The star, along with many other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others, arrived at the star-studded bash dressed in a red-carpet ready look. She chose an all-black dress with intricate cut-outs and served us a fashion moment to die for. Scroll ahead to know all the details of Anushka's party get-up.

On Wednesday, Anushka took to her Instagram page to drop several photos of herself from Karan Johar's birthday party. The star captioned her post, "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine." Her smoking hot ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Elisabetta Franchi and she glammed it up with minimal aesthetics. Check out Anushka's photos below. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's magenta chanderi silk suit for attending Glen Maxwell's wedding function is worth ₹11k)

Anushka slipped into a black floor-grazing ensemble for the star-studded event, and it comes in a flowing viscose jersey fabric. The dress features a keyhole neckline draped over the breast and accentuating the star's décolletage, full sleeves, bodycon silhouette flaunting her svelte frame, and a thigh-high slit on the side.

The outfit also opens at the waist, revealing the midriff. The slit comes adorned with a removable chained accessory decorated with a padlock covered in rhinestones. If you wish to include the look in your closet, it is available on the Elisabetta Franchi website and is called Red Carpet dress in viscose fabric. It will cost you ₹81,450 (USD 1,049).

The price of the ensemble Anushka Sharma wore. (elisabettafranchi.com)

Anushka opted for striking gold jewellery and accessories to style her ensemble. She wore strappy gold heels, dainty earrings, chunky gold bracelets, and statement rings. In the end, Anushka chose side-parted and tousled open tresses, lightly bronzed skin, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's post got several likes and comments from her followers. Her husband, Virat Kohli, complimented her and wrote, "Wow." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Ooooo la la." Vaani Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Preity Zinta dropped fire emoticons.

Did you like Anushka's outfit?