Loved Anushka Sharma's mini dress for her 34th birthday celebrations with Virat Kohli? It costs 85k

Actor Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday with her husband, Virat Kohli and their close friends. The internet was abuzz with birthday wishes from the star's fans and celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more. Even Virat and Anushka posted pictures from their cosy celebrations that showed Anushka in a simple white mini dress. The couple's posts garnered several likes and comments from their fans. However, we loved the 34-year-old star's birthday dress. If the look caught your eye, we have found the price details. Scroll ahead to find out.

On Sunday, Anushka shared pictures on her Instagram page that showed her eating the 'biggest slice of her birthday cake'. A photo of her delicious birthday cake was also attached to the post. The star penned a long note and mentioned that she loved the 'growing old business'. The dress she wore for the occasion was from the shelves of the clothing label Zimmermann. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's black dress in sunny photoshoot is worth ₹18k and we love it)

The Zimmermann dress is made from a cotton-linen blend and comes in a pleasant ivory shade decorated with a floral pattern in a romantic pastel pink and green finish. The sleeveless dress features a round neckline, ruched detailing with a flared hem, and a bodycon silhouette on the bodice accentuating the star's frame.

The dress is available on the Farfetch website if you wish to include it in your summer wardrobe. It is called the Zimmermann sleeveless floral mini dress and is worth ₹85,689 (USD 1,122) approximately.

The price of the dress Anushka Sharma wore for her birthday celebrations. (farfetch.com)

In the end, Anushka accessorised the mini dress with dainty diamond ear studs, a quirky black ring and beige and gold strappy sandals. And for the glam picks, Anushka chose side parted open tresses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. The film, slated for a Netflix release, has begun filming.