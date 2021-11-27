Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Anushka Sharma's black dress in sunny photoshoot is worth 18k and we love it
  • Anushka Sharma's black dress for the sunny photoshoot, she shared on Instagram recently, is worth 18k. The star raised the bar for casual fashion in it. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 09:39 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Anushka Sharma delighted her fans this week by sharing several pictures of herself basking in the warm glow of sunlight. The star served a phenomenal look in the photos with her subtle elegance and on-point sartorial choice. We are talking about the pretty black dress she wore for the sunny shoot.

Anushka, 33, who is mother to 10-month-old Vamika and wife to Virat Kohli, has a steal-worthy taste in casual fashion choices. The star knows how to mix elegance and effortless vibes and create a head-turning look every single time. Her black dress in the new set of sunkissed photos is proof.

Anushka captioned her pictures in the black dress, "Cover me in sunshine...cover me in good light." If you loved her black ensemble in them, we have got you covered. The dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Shona Joy. We also found out the price of the dress, read on to know all the details.

ALSO READ | Loved Anushka Sharma's green swimsuit in happy pool day pics? It is worth 8k

The textured cotton broderie anglaise dress Anushka wore in the sunny photoshoot features balloon sleeves with elasticated cuffs, a high neckline, and an open Mandarin collar with mid-waist button-up details. The tiered dress also had attacked pockets at the waist and pleasing midi length.

Keen on buying this dress for your collection? Called the Poppy Balloon Sleeve Tiered Midi, it is currently available on the Shona Joy website at a discounted price of 18,763 (USD 250) approximately.

The Poppy Balloon Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress.&nbsp;(shonajoy.com)
The Poppy Balloon Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress. (shonajoy.com)

You can either wear it as a summer dress like Anushka or turn it into a fall look by pairing combat boots, a trench coat, a chic pullover and minimal jewels.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star chose minimal jewels to style her effortless look. She opted for a sleek gold bracelet, gold metal watch, and textured hoop earrings.

With her short tresses left open in a side parting, minimal make-up, blushed cheeks, pink lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes, Anushka rounded off the beauty picks.

What do you think about the ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Story Saved
