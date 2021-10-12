Anushka Sharma in 1.9k green sweater and denims looks winter-ready for shoot with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's sense of style never manages to disappoint the fashion police. The actor always keeps up with the trends, and her sartorial collection is a sight to behold. Her latest ad shoot with husband Virat Kohli in a chic knit sweater and denims is a testament to the same.

Anushka recently shot for a mobile phone advertisement with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actor donned two outfits for the shoot. However, with the winter season coming up soon, her basic knit sweater caught our eyes and has us swooning over it.

Virat Kohli posted the video featuring Anushka's winter-ready look on his Instagram account. The actor's ensemble in the clip is from the shelves of fast-fashion label Zara, and in case you want to include it in your closet, we even have the price details for you. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Screenshot from Anushka's ad shoot video with Virat Kohli. (Instagram/@viratkohli)

Anushka Sharma's various outings in the past few days have given a glimpse into her off-duty wardrobe. The actor does casual dressing like no one else. She loves sticking to basics and still manages to create a standout look. Anushka's ensemble for a recent day outing in Mumbai is proof of the same.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anushka chose a pastel green knit sweater featuring a round neckline, long sleeves, decorative metal buttons on the cuffs, and ribbed trims. The loose silhouette of the blouse lent an effortless charm to the actor's entire look.

Anushka teamed the green blouse with dark blue high-waist denim pants and tucked the sweater inside her pants to give it an elegant vibe. The pants came with front patch pockets, striped lines, and a fit and flared silhouette.

Keen on including Anushka's knit sweater in your winter wardrobe? Well, we have found the price details for you. The knit jumper will cost you ₹1,890.

The Zara basic knit sweater. (zara.com)

Anushka styled her chic and casual outfit with minimal accessories. She wore just a pair of gold hoop earrings and left her short locks open in a side parting. Glowing skin, blush pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, and subtle eye shadow rounded off Anushka's glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also been working on several of her production ventures like Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

