Huma Qureshi touches down in Cannes in a sculpted denim dress that blends edgy glamour with old-Hollywood waves

Indian celebrities are making a strong style statement at Cannes 2026, and from Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela, the fashion moments have been hard to miss. Joining the glamorous lineup, Huma Qureshi is proving she’s no less when it comes to serving standout style. Here’s a breakdown of her sleek bombshell glamour with a modern denim-edge twist. Huma Qureshi Cannes 2026 look. ( iamhumaq/Instagram)

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Huma Qureshi’s Cannes look Huma opted for a body-contouring halter denim dress with a structured fit that hugs the body closely. The silhouette creates an elongated hourglass effect through the fitted waist, sculpted bust, vertical seam detailing, and column-like fall. The halter neckline leaves the shoulders and collarbones exposed, adding softness and sensuality while balancing the structured dress.

The bold gold front zipper is the hero element of the dress that adds a strong vertical line that elongates the torso, gives the outfit a slightly edgy, biker-inspired feel, breaks the monochrome dark fabric beautifully, and functions almost like jewellery because of the metallic shine.