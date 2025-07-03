Deepika Padukone reacts to becoming first Indian actress to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika reacts

Deepika's name was announced on Wednesday during a live press conference held at Ovation Hollywood, alongside other popular names from the fields of music, film, television, live theatre, and sports entertainment. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced this in the Motion Pictures category for the Class of 2026, placing her alongside stars like Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram Stories to react to the achievement. She expressed her state of mind by expressing gratitude towards it. She summed up her emotion in one word, “Gratitude...”

Deepika's Insta Story.

Deepika is the first Indian actress to get the honour. Before this, the class of Hollywood Walk of Fame, in 1960, included an Indian name for the first time before 2025. The name was Sabu Dastagir, who was the son of an elephant mahout who was selected by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty for his 1937 film, Elephant Boy, based on a Rudyard Kipling book.

Earlier this year, in February, Mindy Kaling became the first South Asian woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Deepika Padukone reaches Hollywood Walk of Fame

A list of names will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class includes 35 names representing icons from all around the world, be it films, TV shows, the music world, Broadway or comedy.

Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations. Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the list on Wednesday.

The icons were selected across five categories: motion pictures, television, live theatre and live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Others who made the class of 2026 include actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek and Noah Wyle; former NBA star turned sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal; and Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will have a double ceremony. Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and director Tony Scott will be posthumously honoured.