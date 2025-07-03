Deepika Padukone to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, becomes first Indian actress to get the honour

Actor Deepika Padukone will be getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon. She has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian actress to be honoured with a star on the popular sidewalk in Los Angeles. Also read: Deepika Padukone is in AA22xA6; to play fierce warrior in Allu Arjun, Atlee film; fans quip: 'She doesn't need Vanga' Deepika Padukone will soon start working on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively-titled AA22xA6.

Deepika among 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

A wide list of names will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class includes 35 famous names, representing icons from all around the world, be it films, TV shows, the music world, Broadway or comedy.

Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the list live, placing Deepika alongside international icons such as Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.

The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations. Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the list on Wednesday.

Inductees were selected across five categories: motion pictures, television, live theatre and live performance, recording and sports entertainment.

Others who made the class of 2026 include actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek and Noah Wyle; former NBA star turned sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal; and Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who will have a double ceremony. Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi and director Tony Scott will be posthumously honoured.

Deepika’s name was announced over a live stream. She is the first Indian actress to receive the honour. She made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. The film was released in 2017.

More about Deepika

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude”.

She was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's pan-India blockbuster, which also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of the planned sequel. Deepika is also part of another pan-India film. She will also be working with Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively-titled AA22xA6.