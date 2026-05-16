The 2026 Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for global cinematic excellence and high-fashion displays by celebrities from around the world. Simone Ashley also arrived in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes. British actress Simone Ashley arrives for the screening of the film "Karma" at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

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The Bridgerton star walked the red carpet in a vibrant red Alexander McQueen gown. She pulled from the archives to give fashion enthusiasts an ultra-luxe sartorial moment layered with history and impeccable craftsmanship. Let's decode her look:

Simone Ashley wears Alexander McQueen to Cannes Simone Ashley's red Alexander McQueen gown is a Hitchcock-era red floor-length ensemble. It is from the luxury designer label's Fall 2005 look, which was first worn by Gisele Bündchen at the 2011 Met Gala as a tribute to Alexander McQueen. It was also previously photographed on Cate Blanchett for British Vogue. Meanwhile, a different version of it was displayed by McQueen during the show.

Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Simone in the gown and wrote, “The lore is stacked, baby! When your ChatGuPTa says something is ‘layered,’ this is what it means IJBOL.” Meanwhile, she had worn the ensemble to the red carpet premiere of Karma.