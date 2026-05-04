Exclusive| Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh to get married in October; Deets inside

Actor couple Huma Qureshi and beau Rachit Singh have always kept their relationship away from the limelight. After we broke exclusive details of their engagement in the US, we have now exclusively learnt that the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next stage and get married this year. Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh were recently spotted together at Mumbai airport.

Wedding preparations have already started as the two approach the big day. A reliable source tells us, “They are planning an October end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun.”

Also Read | Huma Qureshi gets engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh? Here's what we know

The source further tells us, “Knowing Huma she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai.”

Rachit and Huma's engagement buzz after they appeared together at the screening of movie Thamma, followed by attending her best friend Sonakshi Sinha's wedding together.

In September 2025, we reported that Huma and Rachit got engaged in the US. The source said, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

Rachit and Huma were also recently seen together at the Mumbai airport, leaving together. This comes as one of the rare instances when both of them have been spotted traveling together.