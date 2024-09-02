Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Report

Gunshot was reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on Monday. According to an India Today report, jailed Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Rohit Godara have claimed responsibility for the shooting.



As per the report, gunshot was heard near Dhillon's home in the Victoria Island area of the city. The Bishnoi-Godara gang as per messages circulating on social media claimed that it carried out shootings in Canada's Victoria Island and in Toronto's Woodbridge. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information. A file photo of Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon posing for paparazzi at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding,(PTI file)

Pointing to Dhillon's alleged connections to actor Salman Khan, the gangsters warned the singer to “stay in his limits or he would meet a dog's death,” the report claimed.



Recently, Salman Khan along with actor Sanjay Dutt appeared in Dhillon's new track ‘Old Money’. The video song, shot like an action film, showed the Punjabi singer and his friends set out on a mission when Khan's Bhai warns them that he should not come to rescue them this time. But that's what he ends up doing in the end.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt dials up Dhillon to threaten him but lets the singer go when he gets to know that he is Salman Khan's protege.

April 14: Firing outside Salman Khan's residence

On April 14 this year, two bike-borne assailants had fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. In its chargesheet, the Mumbai Police had named nine people including Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi's brother Anmol, who resides in Canada, had claimed responsibility for the incident.



On August 13, the Mumbai Police opposed the bail application of Vicky Gupta, one of the alleged shooters involved in the firing, claiming that he and his accomplice intended to kill the Bollywood actor. Gupta and co-accused Sagar Pal went to Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on a motorcycle and "directly participated in the shooting with the intention of killing Salman Khan", the police stated.