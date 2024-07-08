Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai police files chargesheet, names Lawrence Bishnoi
Salman Khan house firing: Anmol, who resides in Canada and is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had taken responsibility for the incident.
The Mumbai police on Monday filed chargesheet in the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan in a special court against nine people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster already in jail.
The 1,735-page charge sheet, against six arrested accused and three fugitives, submitted by the crime branch in a special MCOCA court, includes three volumes of investigative documents. It encompasses statements from 46 witnesses, statements recorded under section 164 of CrPC, and confessional statements under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Additionally, it includes 22 panchanamas and technical evidence.
ALSO READ- Haryana: Gangster’s mother ‘accidentally’ consumes poison, dies
The incident involved two motorcycle-borne assailants firing five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra during the early hours of April 14.
Mumbai police had confirmed that the audio recovered from one of the arrested suspects in the shooting outside Salman Khan's home matched the voice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi. The police sent the audio from the suspect's phone to a forensic lab for verification.
ALSO READ- ‘Anmol Bishnoi’s voice confirmed': Police on firing incident outside Salman Khan's house
Anmol, who resides in Canada and is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the incident.
ALSO READ- Bishnoi’s video call to Pak gangster goes viral; police say not from Gujarat jail
Previously, police reported that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, played a crucial role in motivating the shooters. He facilitated the delivery of weapons in Panvel on March 15, 2024, and provided them with details about the target, instructing them to carry out the shooting at the actor's residence.
ALSO READ- Govt protecting Lawrence Bishnoi, claims Moose Wala’s father after his video from jail goes viral
The planned shooting was executed according to Anmol's instructions, and the shooters were paid a total of ₹3 lakh for their involvement.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.