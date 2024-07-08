Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai police files chargesheet, names Lawrence Bishnoi

The Mumbai police on Monday filed chargesheet in the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan in a special court against nine people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster already in jail. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (L) and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

The 1,735-page charge sheet, against six arrested accused and three fugitives, submitted by the crime branch in a special MCOCA court, includes three volumes of investigative documents. It encompasses statements from 46 witnesses, statements recorded under section 164 of CrPC, and confessional statements under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Additionally, it includes 22 panchanamas and technical evidence.

ALSO READ- Haryana: Gangster’s mother ‘accidentally’ consumes poison, dies

The incident involved two motorcycle-borne assailants firing five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra during the early hours of April 14.

Mumbai police had confirmed that the audio recovered from one of the arrested suspects in the shooting outside Salman Khan's home matched the voice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi. The police sent the audio from the suspect's phone to a forensic lab for verification.

ALSO READ- ‘Anmol Bishnoi’s voice confirmed': Police on firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

Anmol, who resides in Canada and is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the incident.

ALSO READ- Bishnoi’s video call to Pak gangster goes viral; police say not from Gujarat jail

Previously, police reported that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, played a crucial role in motivating the shooters. He facilitated the delivery of weapons in Panvel on March 15, 2024, and provided them with details about the target, instructing them to carry out the shooting at the actor's residence.

ALSO READ- Govt protecting Lawrence Bishnoi, claims Moose Wala’s father after his video from jail goes viral

The planned shooting was executed according to Anmol's instructions, and the shooters were paid a total of ₹3 lakh for their involvement.