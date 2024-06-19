Bishnoi’s video call to Pak gangster goes viral; police say not from Gujarat jail

Ahmedabad: A 19-second video clip of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly conversing with Pakistani-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti about Eid went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the Gujarat government to launch a probe. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (Twitter/video screengrab)

In the clip, Shahzad is heard telling Bishnoi that Eid had already been celebrated in the UAE and other countries on that day, while it was set to be celebrated in Pakistan the following day.

Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

A probe was launched after the viral video raised security concerns and the ability of the criminals to operate freely even from behind bars.

On Wednesday, a Gujarat crime branch official claimed that the video was not recent and was not from the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, where Bishnoi is currently lodged. The official claimed that the video was recorded nearly two years ago.

“It could be from one of the previous jails where he was lodged, including Tihar Jail in Delhi and Central Jail Bathinda in Punjab. We are investigating the matter to find out where exactly the video was made. But it is surely not from Gujarat,” the official claimed.

He added that a further detailed probe into the incident has been launched by state home minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Reacting to the alleged video, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia expressed concern over Bishnoi’s ability to operate freely even from within the confines of a jail, citing previous instances of his involvement in high-profile criminal activities.

In a post on X, Majithia said that despite Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in Moosewala’s murder and the attacks on Salman Khan’s residence, as well as his ability to conduct a live interview from a Punjab jail, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has yielded zero results so far.

Bishnoi has over two dozen criminal cases registered against him, including murder and extortion. However, he has denied all these allegations.

In 2021, he was transferred from Bharatpur Jail to Tihar Jail in Delhi regarding a case registered against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On August 23, 2023, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad took custody of Bishnoi from Punjab police as he was in Bathinda jail to question him in connection with a drug seizure worth ₹200 crore from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast in September 2022. Since then, he has been at Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.