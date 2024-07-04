Haryana: Gangster’s mother ‘accidentally’ consumes poison, dies

The mother of dreaded gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, died after allegedly consuming pesticide instead of medicines at her house in Sonepat, said police on Wednesday. Kala Jatheri is a dreaded gangster and associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. (HT File Photo)

According to police officials, the woman accidentally consumed pesticide by considering it as medicine, following which she was rushed to a private hospital in Sonepat, where doctors declared her brought dead.

“The victim’s body was sent to civil hospital, Sonepat for the post-mortem. Her last rites will be performed on Thursday,” said a spokesman of Sonepat police.

Kala Jatheri is a dreaded gangster and associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He married to Anuradha Choudhry, alias Lady Don, on March 12 in Delhi. He is facing nearly 30 cases.