‘Anmol Bishnoi’s voice confirmed': Police on firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

The Mumbai Police on Saturday confirmed that the voice samples of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, an accused in the case of firing outside Salman Khan's house to ‘warn’ the actor, had Anmol's voice. Actor Salman Khan (ANI)

Canada-based Anmol Bishnoi frequently travels to the United States and has claimed responsibility for the April 14 incident.

“Audio recording of Anmol Bishnoi recovered from the arrested accused matches the samples kept with the agency. The recording recovered from the accused’s phone was sent to the forensic lab for verification, and during the investigation, the forensic lab found that the audio is of Anmol Bishnoi,” the Mumbai Police said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Total five people have been arrested in the case, of whom one allegedly died by suicide while in the crime branch’s custody. Also, one of the arrested suspects, Mohammad Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, disclosed during his interrogation that at least five more members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, all from Rajasthan, were involved in the incident.

On April 26, the police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Anmol Bishnoi.

“Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which the former took responsibility, was traced to Portugal,” a police official had said on the LOC.

The post read: “"We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."

Khan resides at the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.