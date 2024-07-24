 Salman Khan house firing case: Actor says Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill him | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Salman Khan house firing case: Actor says Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill him

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 24, 2024 09:03 PM IST

Salman Khan has named Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan has given his statement in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in connection with the shooting incident outside his house The actor told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing at his residence in April, as reported by PTI. Salman stated that he heard a firecracker-like sound while asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments in the early hours of April 14, indicating an attempt on his and his family members' lives. (Also read: If Salman Khan apologises and takes oath to protect wildlife, we will consider it: Bishnoi community on blackbuck case)

Salman Khan has named Lawrence Bishnoi in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police.
Salman Khan has named Lawrence Bishnoi in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police.

Salman alleges Lawrence Bishnoi plotted to kill him

The actor's police bodyguard informed him around 4:55 am that two people on a motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony. Salman added that there had been previous attempts to harm him and his family. His bodyguard lodged a complaint regarding the firing at Bandra police station. Later, he learned that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi had confessed and taken responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members had threatened to kill Salman and his relatives earlier too. The Sikandar actor in his statement said, "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members." He told police that he and his family had received several other threats in recent years.

Lawrence Bishnoi sent threat mails to Salman Khan

In 2022, a threat letter was discovered on a bench across from Salman's building. In March 2023, a threat email was received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to the actor. He mentioned that in January 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to enter his farmhouse near Panvel using fake identities. 

Salman also noted that earlier this month, the police filed a 1,735-page charge sheet in the firing case before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases. The court has recently acknowledged the charge sheet, stating that there is enough evidence to proceed against the six accused who have been arrested.

The individuals arrested in the case are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. Anujkumar allegedly committed suicide in police custody after his arrest. The remaining five are currently in judicial custody.

