If Salman Khan apologises and takes oath to protect wildlife, we will consider it: Bishnoi community on blackbuck case

Days after Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali issued a public apology on his behalf, the head of the Bishnoi community reacted to it and issued an official statement. As per a report by Live Hindustan, the president of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya, has said that the community will forgive Salman in the blackbuck case that kickstarted the entire fiasco back in 1998: but under one condition. Also read | Salman Khan home firing: Five more Bishnoi gang members involved, say police Salman Khan has been in news since the firing incident outside his home last month. (File Photo)

‘No one else can apologise on his behalf’

Devendra Budiya was quoted as saying in Hindi, "If Salman himself apologises, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology as the mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but by Salman. No one else can apologise on his behalf. If he himself comes to the temple and seeks forgiveness, our samaj (community) could think about forgiving him because one of our 29 rules is forgiveness. Salman should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake and will work to protect wildlife and the environment, then we can consider a decision to forgive him."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About 1998 blackbuck case

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman had reportedly hunted a blackbuck at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He alongside co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were booked in 1998. Further, Salman was also sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment in 2018, but was issued bail.

Somy Ali’s apology to the Bishnoi community

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Somy expressed her concern for Salman's safety following the firing incident that occurred outside his Mumbai home on April 14.

She said, "I don't support hunting as a sport but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf (Salman) if he has made a mistake and please forgive him.”

Somy added, “Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I have full faith in India's judicial system and lawyers, the same as America. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself. My life is completely dedicated to No More Tears now.”