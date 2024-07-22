Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to reunite for AP Dhillon’s upcoming song: Report

Reunion in pipeline

According to Times Now, the two are all set to fulfil the fans’ desire. Both the actors are currently having closed-door meetings at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel to discuss the project, and chalking out plans to start with it.

“Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project. It is a special song for which Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been approached for,” said a source.

In addition, the report stated that there are "high chances" of the two actors collaborating with singer AP Dhillon for an upcoming song. It is being said that the video will show them dancing and showing off their dance moves.

About their collaborations

When it comes to their bond, Salman shares a close bond with Sanjay. They have worked together on multiple projects. They shared screen space in films such as Chal Mere Bhai, Saajan, Om Shanti Om among others. On the small screen, they hosted the fifth season of Bigg Boss together.

Salman and Sanjay were last seen together in 2012 in a special song titled, Po Po, in Son Of Sardaar, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

What’s next

On the work front, Sanjay is currently busy with Vijay Arora’s directorial action-comedy Son Of Sardaar 2. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

On the other hand, Salman is busy working on his highly-anticipated AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.