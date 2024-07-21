Salman Khan does a little dance as he hugs Govinda at trailer launch event of Dharmaveer 2, greets Jeetendra too. Watch

Actor Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event of Dharmaveer 2 in Mumbai on Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. It was also attended by Jeetendra, Boman Irani, Govinda, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde among others. (Also Read | Salman Khan ‘can’t wait to dance' when Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant become parents. Here's his full note for newlyweds) Salman Khan and Govinda at Dharmaveer 2 trailer launch event.

Salman attends Dharmaveer 2 trailer launch event

At the event, Salman was greeted on stage with a shawl and a flower bouquet. The actor wore a black T-shirt, denims and shoes for the event. He smiled for the camera and also posed with several people. He also shared conversations with other guests present at the venue.

Salman hugs Jeetendra, Govinda

Salman also hugged Jeetendra and several other guests at the event. He also did a little dance while hugging Govinda. For the event, Govinda wore a white T-shirt, matching pants, blue blazer and shoes. Jeetendra was seen in a grey jacket, black pants and shoes.

About Dharmaveer 2

Dharmaveer 2, following the success of its predecessor, aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. He is considered to be CM Shinde's political mentor. The film will release on August 9, weeks ahead of the state assembly polls. The first part, with actor Prasad Oak playing Dighe, was released in 2022.

Bobby Deol recently unveiled film's poster

Earlier this month, actor Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film Dharmaveer 2 alongside CM Shinde and the film's cast and crew. He expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying, "It's an honour to be part of this celebration. The performance in the first part was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government."

About Salman's films

Salman will be next seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations such as Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan. He was last seen in Tiger 3, an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.