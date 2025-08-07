Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked for a 2nd time, police investigate gunfire: Report

For the second time in less than a month, Kap’s Cafe - a Surrey business owned by comedian Kapil Sharma - has been targeted in a shooting incident, reigniting concerns over rising violence and extortion threats in the area, according to local media reports. A police officer takes down crime scene tape outside Kapil Sharma's cafe that was shot at multiple times, in Surrey, British Columbia.(AP)

Located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, the cafe was riddled with at least six bullet holes early Thursday morning. Shattered glass and damaged windows marked the scene as Surrey Police arrived to begin their investigation. The motive for this second attack remains unclear.

Residents in the neighborhood were startled awake by the sound of gunfire. Speaking to CityNews 1130, local resident Bob Singh recalled, “I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came.”

Another resident, Michelle Gaucher, also called in. “At 4:35 a.m., we were woken up to eight gunshots — it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where that Kap’s Café was shot up a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “When I drove by, it’s closed off for about a block and there are emergency vehicles there.”

This latest shooting mirrors an earlier attack on Kap's Cafe in early July, just days after it first opened. In that incident, bullets were fired while some staff members were inside, though thankfully, no injuries were reported. No arrests were made at the time, and authorities had not identified a motive.