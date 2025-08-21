Conservative Party leader calls for Lawrence Bishnoi gang to be designated a terrorist entity by Canada govt

Toronto: Less than 48 hours after he was re-elected to the House of Commons, the leader of the Conservative Party has called for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to be designated a terrorist entity by the Government of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Lawrence Bishnoi (centre) gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including in Canada. (HT photo)

The call came from Pierre Poilievre during an event in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday. The Conservative leader cruised to a victory in a by-election from the rural riding of Battle River-Crowfoot in Alberta and will return to the House when it resumes sitting in September.

In a statement issued by the party, he sought the listing of the gang “as a terrorist entity, giving police and prosecutors stronger tools to dismantle this violent, transnational extortion network threatening Canadians”.

The statement said extortion “exploded into one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada” with police reporting “waves of threats against small business owners, especially in communities like Brampton, Surrey, Vancouver and Calgary”.

It alleged that “crime and chaos” were “spreading” in Canada and since the Liberal Party first formed the government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 “violent crime is up 54%. Sexual assaults up 75%. Extortion has skyrocketed by 330%”.

It asked the government to restore and strengthen mandatory jail time so extortionists face a minimum of three years, four years if it involves a gun, and five years when tied to organised crime, with arson counting as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

It also demanded the government repeal “catch-and-release laws” and “keep violent offenders locked behind bars and end the revolving door justice system”.

“This Liberal government dismantled tough laws, gutted jail sentences, and let gangs and extortionists rule our streets,” Poilievre said.

This isn’t the first time Poilievre has addressed this issue. On August 11, in a post on X, he said, “Liberal open borders immigration allowed Bishnoi terrorists and gangsters to come to Canada and terrorise our communities. Conservatives call: Ban the Bishnoi terrorists; arrest and deport all its members now.”

His post followed a letter that was sent by Conservative MP Frank Caputo to Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

In July, the leader of the Canadian province of Alberta joined her British Columbia counterpart in calling upon the Federal government for such a designation.

In a statement, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the province’s Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis had said, “The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent.”

BC Premier David Eby had made a similar request to Ottawa in June.

Last month, responding to questions from media, Canada’s Minister for Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said a “legal threshold” had to met for such a designation but the matter was under consideration of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

India has also sought action against members of the Bishnoi gang operating from Canada including Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of entertainer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.