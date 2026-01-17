Punjabi singer gets ‘ransom threat’ from Bishnoi gang, told to warn B Praak: ‘Give ₹10 crore or else’

Punjabi singer Dilnoor has reportedly approached the Mohali police after allegedly receiving a ransom threat asking him to warn fellow singer B Praak to pay ₹10 crore, failing which there would be serious consequences within a week, officials said. Singer B Praak's friend receives a 10 crore ransom threat, told to warn Punjabi singer (File photo)

In his complaint to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dilnoor said the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reported ANI news agency.

B Praak is a prominent name in both Bollywood and the Punjabi music industry, known for several popular tracks including Teri Mitti from Kesari, Mann Bharrya, Filhall, and Pachtaoge, among others.

Two missed calls, then a ransom demand According to the complaint, Dilnoor first noticed two missed calls from an overseas number on January 5, which he did not answer. The following day he received another call from a different international number.

He told police that he answered the call but disconnected it shortly after the conversation appeared suspicious.

Soon after the call ended, Dilnoor said he received a voice message that allegedly contained the ransom threat.

In the purported audio message, the caller demanded ₹10 crore to be paid within a week and warned that if the money was not paid, B Praak would be harmed, reported ANI.

The caller also cautioned that the threat should not be taken lightly, claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and said he was operating from outside India.

After a written complaint was submitted to the SSP Mohali on January 6, the Police said they have initiated an investigation into the matter and are examining the call details and audio message.

The reported threat comes amid a series of recent extortion calls and firing incidents that police have linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang is known for sending out threats to many celebrities, including Salman Khan. The notorious gang was also reportedly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhhu Moosewala.