Mohali: Punjabi singer Dilnoor receives threat call seeking ₹10 crore ransom for B Praak

Punjabi singer Dilnoor has lodged a complaint with the Mohali police after allegedly receiving a threat call asking him to convey a ransom demand of ₹10 crore to his friend, noted Bollywood and Punjabi singer B Praak. The caller reportedly warned of dire consequences within a week if the money was not paid. Following the threat, Dilnoor submitted a written complaint to the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on January 6. (HT Photo for representation)

Based on Dilnoor’s complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Sohana police station under Sections 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been registered against Arzu Bishnoi, who the complainant said identified himself as the caller. Arzu Bishnoi is believed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to the complaint, Dilnoor received two missed calls from an overseas number on January 5, which he did not answer. On January 6, he received another call from a different international number. Though he answered the call, he disconnected it shortly after finding the conversation suspicious. Soon after, he received a voice message in which the caller allegedly issued the ransom threat.

As per the complainant, in the purported audio message, the caller allegedly demanded ₹10 crore and warned that B Praak would face serious harm if the demand was not met within a week. The caller reportedly told Dilnoor not to take the threat lightly and claimed links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, adding that he was operating from outside India.

Following the threat, Dilnoor submitted a written complaint to the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on January 6. Police registered the case on Saturday and initiated an investigation.

“We are tracing the call records and further investigation is on,” Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans told the media.

B Praak is a prominent name in both Bollywood and the Punjabi music industry and has delivered several chart-topping songs over the years. His popular works include Teri Mitti from Kesari, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Ranjha from Shershaah, Maana Dil, and Kesariyo Rang.

The threat comes amid a series of recent extortion and firing incidents allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns over the safety of high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry.