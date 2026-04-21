Donald Trump signature: Jon Stewart pokes fun at POTUS' sign as others join in; ‘doesn’t make any sense'

President Donald Trump 's signature became the butt of jokes for late night talk show host Jon Stewart , who pointed to what he found to be peculiarities in the sign. Stewart shared a video of Trump's signature and began to quip about how it did not even seem like his name.

“Does that even say Donald Trump?” The Daily Show host asked. He pointed out that it appeared as though the last name was longer than the first name in Trump's signature. Trump has five letters and Donald has six, so his first name ideally be longer. “It looks like it says Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Stewart continued, referring to the popular Jacksonville, Florida band known for songs like Free Bird and Simple Man.

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“It doesn't make any sense, none of this makes sense,” Stewart added.

The show host also claimed that the president did not write 'Trump' as the last name when he signed documents. “That's too many letters, I'm counting like ten letters,” Stewart said to laughter from the audience. Stewart also quipped that Trump might be adding characters to his last name during the signature like a ‘WiFi password’.

Trump is yet to comment on the jokes directed at him. However, many others flocked to the comment section to pass remarks on the president's signature.

Donald Trump signature: Visuals draw laughs One person sharing a photo wrote on X “Trump’s signature is an abstract of a KKK rally. Just imagine the burning cross.” Another added that Trump now wanted the same sign on all American money.

“In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president,” the Treasury Department had announced.

Yet another person joked about the Lynyrd Skynyrd reference and posted a gif of an American bald eagle, their national bird.