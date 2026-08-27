Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make sugar-free multigrain crackers at home: See step-by-step preparation
The multigrain crackers by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor are made in an air-fryer with no added sugar or preservatives, making them the perfect guilt-free snacks.
Multigrain crackers were once popularly considered a healthy snack. However, recent discussions on the ingredients being used in packaged foods and the ill effects of ultra-processed foods in general have led people to doubt whether they can still be considered the same.
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However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a solution to the predicament, sharing his easy recipe for multigrain crackers that can be prepared at home. It uses very few ingredients and no added sugar or preservatives, making it a healthy snacking option for children and adults alike.
The recipe requires a prep time of approximately 25 minutes and a cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the crackers are presented as follows.
Ingredients for multigrain crackers
- 1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour
- ½ cup sorghum (jowar) flour
- 1½ cups pearl millet (bajra) flour
- Salt to taste
- 1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
- ½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns
- 4 tablespoons ghee
- White sesame seeds to sprinkle
- Olive oil to spray
Method of preparation
- Take finger millet flour in a bowl, add sorghum flour, pearl millet flour, salt, carom seeds, crushed black peppercorns and ghee and mix well. Add half a cup of water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Press the dough between two parchment papers, sprinkle some white sesame seeds on top and roll into a thin sheet. Cut into squares or rectangles.
- Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Spray some olive oil in the basket, arrange the prepared crackers in it, attach the basket to the air fryer and air fry for 10 minutes.
- Detach the crackers from the basket and allow the crackers to cool down to room temperature.
- Arrange the crackers on a serving platter and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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