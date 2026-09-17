Bloated on a flight without eating? Gastroenterologist explains the reason behind ‘gassy feeling’

Dr Devika Madhu, associate consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology at KIMHEALTH, explained to HT Lifestyle why bloating can occur during a flight, even on an empty stomach, and shared practical tips to reduce discomfort.

Ever wondered why your stomach feels gassy, heavy, or bloated during a flight, even when you have not eaten anything substantial? Soon after take-off, you may begin to feel uncomfortably full. With no heavy meal to blame, the discomfort can seem confusing. The culprit may be the change in cabin pressure.

Despite not having eaten recently, your digestive tract still contains a certain amount of gas.

Dr Madhu shared that a healthy adult usually has around 100-200 mL of gas in the gastrointestinal tract at any given time. This comes from swallowed air, gas naturally produced by gut bacteria, and small amounts that enter the intestines from the bloodstream. The body may produce approximately 500–1500 mL of intestinal gas, although this varies from individual to individual.

Explaining why this gas causes greater discomfort during a flight, she said, “According to Boyle's law, gases expand when the surrounding pressure decreases. Therefore, the gas which is already present in the stomach and intestines expands during a flight.”

So, when this gas expands, you experience bloating, abdominal fullness, cramping, and an increased urge to pass gas. Feeling bloated on a flight does not mean you have overeaten. It is just that the naturally present gas in your digestive system takes up more space as the cabin pressure drops.

But, apart from cabin pressure, there are many factors involved. Dr Madhu added, “We may swallow more air because of anxiety, eating quickly, drinking through a straw. Carbonated drinks add additional gas to the digestive tract. Sitting for long hours and reduced physical activity can also slow bowel movements and make it harder to pass gas.”

She also added that people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional bloating may be more prone to these changes. “Sitting for long hours and reduced physical activity can also slow bowel movements and make it harder to pass gas,” the gastroenterologist noted.

Moreover, on the dietary front, she flagged several foods that may trigger symptoms, including onions, garlic, beans, chickpeas, lentils, certain dairy products, and sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and mannitol.

How can you minimize bloating during a flight? Dr Madhu advised, “Eat light and avoid very large meals before flying. Drink water regularly, avoid fizzy drinks and alcohol, and eat slowly. Avoid chewing gum if you tend to swallow air. During longer flights, get up and walk or stretch when it is safe to do so. Choose food that you already know your gut will tolerate well.”



When you follow these mindful choices before and during a flight, you reduce bloating and make the journey more comfortable. Pay attention to what and how you eat, and for longer journeys, get up to stretch or walk around.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.