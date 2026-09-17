From hard rotis and mushy rice to soggy pakoras: Chef Anmol Baool troubleshoots 7 common mistakes in Indian cooking

Traditional Indian cooking may look deceptively simple, but getting those familiar flavours, textures and aromas just right often comes down to technique. A dosa can stubbornly stick to the pan, dal can turn out disappointingly bland, and even the simplest roti can miss the mark if you get the method wrong. From knowing when to add an ingredient to mastering the heat and timing, these small cooking tricks can make all the difference – and that is where experience and expertise come into play.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, chef Anmol Baool explains, “Factors such as incorrect timing, temperature, and technique can easily lead to disappointment in the kitchen. Fortunately, most cooking mishaps can be fixed, and in many cases, the solution is quite simple.” From explaining why your dosa stubbornly sticks to the pan to revealing what makes perfectly crispy pakoras turn soggy, he breaks down seven common cooking problems and the simple techniques that can help you get them right.