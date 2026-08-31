The secret to perfectly crispy food is not excess oil: Chef shares 9 techniques to achieve that satisfying crunch

There’s something undeniably satisfying about crispy food – from the irresistible sizzle of a samosa frying to the crunch of golden fried chicken and the delicate crispness of perfectly cooked tempura. While it’s easy to assume that achieving that satisfying crunch requires plenty of oil, chefs say the secret lies more in technique than quantity. Factors such as controlling the heat, choosing the right coating and managing moisture can make all the difference in creating that perfectly crisp texture.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Rajveer Singh – who has experience across restaurants in Mumbai, Punjab and Bengaluru, and specialises in Indian and tandoori cuisine – shared tried-and-tested techniques for achieving that perfect crispy texture, without having to rely on excess oil.

Dry the food before it hits the heat “The first rule of crispiness is straightforward: moisture is bad,” highlights Rajveer. “A thin layer of water can be turned into steam, which affects the browning process. For example, when preparing crispy potatoes, rinse the potatoes and dry them well.” He recommends using a kitchen towel to dry your vegetables, chicken, potatoes or fish before cooking them.