Want to start GLP-1 medications? Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 5 things to know beforehand
GLP-1 drugs are powerful tools for weight loss, but it has other effects that need to be countered with the right diet, hydration and exercise, shares Dr Sethi.
GLP-1 drugs are prescription medications that have long been used to treat type-2 diabetes, and more recently, for supporting chronic weight management. Over the last couple of years, they have dominated conversations in the health and fitness arena and have been widely adopted by celebrities as a miracle drug to lose weight.
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However, if you are considering trying out the same in a desperate attempt to drop a few extra kilos, there are some things that should be kept in mind, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. Taking to Instagram on September 15, he shared what they are and what to do about them.
1. Your usual portion can suddenly feel like too much
GLP-1s slow stomach emptying and help you feel full sooner, shared Dr Sethi, adding that large meals, especially greasy ones, can worsen nausea.
His suggestion is to serve a smaller portion, putting your fork down between bites, and stopping when comfortably satisfied. “Severe or persistent nausea deserves a call to your prescriber,” noted the doctor.
2. The scale can drop while you lose muscle
Weight loss while using GLP-1 drugs can include muscle along with fat, cautioned the gastroenterologist, noting that protecting strength should be part of your plan.
“Include protein at each meal - think Greek yoghurt, eggs, tofu, fish, or chicken. Add strength training two to three days a week: chair squats, resistance bands, and wall push-ups count. Protein alone isn’t enough,” he stated.
3. Gallstone risk can rise as the weight comes off
Dr Sethi pointed out that rapid weight loss increases gallstone risk, and some GLP-1 medications may add to that risk.
“Don’t dismiss persistent upper-right belly pain, especially with fever or yellowing of the eyes. Get medical attention promptly,” he stated.
4. Vomiting and diarrhoea can become a kidney problem
GLP-1 drugs can cause significant fluid loss, which can cause dehydration and, in some cases, acute kidney injury.
Dr Sethi’s suggestion includes taking small, frequent sips of water. “With repeated vomiting or diarrhoea, an oral rehydration solution can help replace fluid and salts. If you can’t keep liquids down or are peeing much less, seek medical care promptly,” he added.
5. Constipation can last for weeks
In the words of the gastroenterologist, “Eating less, drinking less, and changes in gut movement can leave you backed up long after the nausea settles.”
“Walk daily and gradually add fibre from foods like oats, kiwi, and cooked vegetables, alongside fluids. Avoid suddenly loading up on fibre when you’re already bloated. Persistent constipation deserves a treatment plan,” he noted.
The gastroenterologist highlighted that GLP-1 medications can be powerful tools, and how one eats, hydrates, and protects their muscles matters.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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