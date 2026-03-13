Indore, With the West Asia conflict choking the supply of commercial LPG, hotels and restaurants in Madhya Pradesh are being pushed to adopt traditional cooking techniques such as 'tandoor' and rely on electric appliances to sustain their businesses. From gas to tandoor: MP hotels turn to traditional cooking, crisis menus amid LPG crunch

The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association has advised eateries to ditch gas-cooked rotis for traditional wood-fired "tandoors" and "crisis menus" to keep their businesses running.

The association has issued an advisory asking establishments to prioritise dishes that require lower gas usage or shorter cooking cycles.

Recent geopolitical developments have disrupted the supply of commercial cooking gas, making it necessary for hotels and restaurants to conserve fuel to keep their businesses running, the advisory stated.

"Rationalise restaurant and room-service menus by prioritising dishes that require lower gas usage or shorter cooking cycles. Temporarily suspend or reduce menu items that require long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking or multiple burners," it said.

It also suggested introducing quick-cooking "crisis menus" and increasing the use of electricity-powered kitchen appliances.

Speaking to PTI, the hotel body's president Sumit Suri said that the disruption in commercial cooking gas supply had started affecting the hospitality sector.

"We have requested Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to place hotels in the category of emergency services and provide cooking gas to them on a rationing basis," he said.

Suri said hotels and restaurants were also arranging alternative cooking options, including electricity-powered equipment as well as furnaces fired by coal, wood and diesel.

"We have advised our members that instead of preparing 'tawa' rotis on gas, they can use traditional 'tandoors' fired by coal or wood. Similarly, dishes like pizzas that can be prepared in microwave ovens can be prioritised on menus," he said.

Suri said at least 500 weddings take place daily across major cities in the state, where thousands of people are served food, making menu adjustments necessary to save fuel.

Madhya Pradesh has more than 50,000 hotels and restaurants, of which around 10,000 are members of the association, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.