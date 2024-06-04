MP Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes for 29 seats to start at 8 am

MP Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 for 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh is set to commence shortly. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday across 52 district headquarters across the state, with three-tier security arrangements. Arrangements have also been made for polling officers and district teams to battle the heatwave on Lok Sabha election result day. In the wake of prevailing heat conditions, drinking water arrangements and coolers have been installed at the counting centres. Medical kit and doctor facilities have also been ensured. Tomorrow has been declared as a dry day. Three layers of security have been deployed in counting centres, officials said....Read More

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said on Monday, “On June 4, the counting of votes will take place for 29 parliamentary constituencies in 52 district headquarters starting at 8 am. The counting of postal ballots will be held at only 29 district headquarters where there is a returning officer."

Out of the total seven phases, the voting process in Madhya Pradesh took place in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha polls. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and the fourth phase of polling

concluded on May 13.With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, a day before the results, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power in the state, and wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the chair for the third term.

After offering prayers at the Bhalka Tirth Mandir on June 3, the CM said, “I come from the land of Baba Mahakal temple. I had the privilege of offering prayers at Bhalka Tirth temple. After the process of voting is over, tomorrow is the day of counting and I wish PM Modi retains power and BJP forms the government again. I also offered prayers regarding the development of the country and restoring our Sanatan culture. We are standing along with PM Modi. After coming to power our government has decided that in Madhya Pradesh wherever there are temples of Lord Ram and Sri Krishna we will develop those areas as holy places."

The key candidates in fray in Madhya Pradesh are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), Nakun Nath (INC), Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP), Digvijay Singh (INC), Bharat Singh Kushwah (BJP), Mahesh Parmar (INC) and Shivmangal Singh Tomar (BJP). Meanwhile, the key constituencies to watch out for are Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Vidisha, Guna and Chhindwara.

The Madhya Pradesh exit poll results predicted a clean sweep for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while the opposition Indian National Congress is not even likely to get one seat in the elections.

According to the India Today-My Axis exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is likely to retain 28 out of the total 29 seats in the state, and can also win from the lone Congress seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 28 seats while Congress won one.