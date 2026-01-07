Edit Profile
    Crunch hour: Delhi NCR spots which feed your tempura obsession, just right

    Golden bites. Only

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 2:22 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Hot, feathery, flaky batter. Soft, juicy flesh, dripping in its own juices.

    It's crunch time! The best prawn tempura across Delhi-NCR (Photo: Taste)
    Anything tempura-ed up is obscene in the best way. In honour of National Tempura Day, here are Delhi NCR's best spots to cash in on the crispy gold.

    Call Me Ten

    Where: 58, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

    Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura, prawn tempura, assorted Japanese vegetable tempura, rock shrimp tempura

    Price for two: 3,000

    Inja

    Where: 77, The Manor Hotel, Friends Colony, New Delhi

    Crunch cap: Achari fish tempura, achari shrimp tempura, fermented shrimp tempura, shiso leaf 'Banarasi chaat', palak paneer 'sarada',

    Price for two: 4,500

    Ebisu

    Where: Salcon, Rasvilas, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi

    Crunch cap: Samurai roll, asparagus tempura roll, crispy prawn tempura roll sushi, avacado and asparagus tempura, tempura no moriawase, yasai tempura moriawase, corn tempura, agedashi tofu, ebi tempura, tori tempura

    Price for two: 2,000

    Adrift Kaya

    Where: Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi

    Crunch cap: Crispy fried rock shrimp with spicy yuzu aioli, spicy fried tebasaki with yoghurt japanese pickles and momiji, assorted Japanese vegetable tempura with daikon dipping broth, locally sourced prawn tempura with daikon dipping broth

    Price for two: 4,000

    HIKKI

    Where: Ground Floor, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

    Crunch cap: Crispy seasonal tempura (pumpkin red chilli spring onion garlic chips sesame umeboshi mayo), asparagus and wild mushroom tempura, rock shrimp tempura, prawn tempura

    Price for two: 3,900

    Japonico

    Where: 2nd Floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

    Crunch cap: Baby potato tempura and truffle, veg tempura (assorted veg and spicy yuzu ponzu), sweet potato tempura, Belgian pork belly tempura, rock shrimp tempura, chicken karaage with Japanese mustard, kuruma (Japanese king prawns with spicy daikon ponzu and green shiso), ebi (prawns tempura with avocado and wasabi mayo)

    Price for two: 3,000

    Kioki

    Where: NH 48, Part 2, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurgaon

    Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura, avocado tempura, spicy crispy, prawn tempura, tempura plate,

    Price for two: NA

    NIKO

    Where: Unit 3, Ground Floor, Tower-A, Global Gateway Towers, The Kitchens, Sector 26, Gurgaon

    Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura and truffle cream cheese, rock shrimp tempura and spicy ponzu, enoki tempura,

    Price for two: 2,200

    Kuuraku

    Where: Ground Floor, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

    Crunch cap: Ebi tempura, tempura moriawase (veg non-veg), salmon tempura roll,

    Price for two: 2,500

    It's definitely crunch time.

