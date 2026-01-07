Crunch hour: Delhi NCR spots which feed your tempura obsession, just right

Hot, feathery, flaky batter. Soft, juicy flesh, dripping in its own juices. It's crunch time! The best prawn tempura across Delhi-NCR (Photo: Taste)

Anything tempura-ed up is obscene in the best way. In honour of National Tempura Day, here are Delhi NCR's best spots to cash in on the crispy gold.

Call Me Ten Where: 58, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura, prawn tempura, assorted Japanese vegetable tempura, rock shrimp tempura

Price for two: ₹3,000