Crunch hour: Delhi NCR spots which feed your tempura obsession, just right
Golden bites. Only
Hot, feathery, flaky batter. Soft, juicy flesh, dripping in its own juices.
Anything tempura-ed up is obscene in the best way. In honour of National Tempura Day, here are Delhi NCR's best spots to cash in on the crispy gold.
Call Me Ten
Where: 58, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura, prawn tempura, assorted Japanese vegetable tempura, rock shrimp tempura
Price for two: ₹3,000
Inja
Where: 77, The Manor Hotel, Friends Colony, New Delhi
Crunch cap: Achari fish tempura, achari shrimp tempura, fermented shrimp tempura, shiso leaf 'Banarasi chaat', palak paneer 'sarada',
Price for two: ₹4,500
Ebisu
Where: Salcon, Rasvilas, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi
Crunch cap: Samurai roll, asparagus tempura roll, crispy prawn tempura roll sushi, avacado and asparagus tempura, tempura no moriawase, yasai tempura moriawase, corn tempura, agedashi tofu, ebi tempura, tori tempura
Price for two: ₹2,000
Adrift Kaya
Where: Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi
Crunch cap: Crispy fried rock shrimp with spicy yuzu aioli, spicy fried tebasaki with yoghurt japanese pickles and momiji, assorted Japanese vegetable tempura with daikon dipping broth, locally sourced prawn tempura with daikon dipping broth
Price for two: ₹4,000
HIKKI
Where: Ground Floor, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
Crunch cap: Crispy seasonal tempura (pumpkin red chilli spring onion garlic chips sesame umeboshi mayo), asparagus and wild mushroom tempura, rock shrimp tempura, prawn tempura
Price for two: ₹3,900
Japonico
Where: 2nd Floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Crunch cap: Baby potato tempura and truffle, veg tempura (assorted veg and spicy yuzu ponzu), sweet potato tempura, Belgian pork belly tempura, rock shrimp tempura, chicken karaage with Japanese mustard, kuruma (Japanese king prawns with spicy daikon ponzu and green shiso), ebi (prawns tempura with avocado and wasabi mayo)
Price for two: ₹3,000
Kioki
Where: NH 48, Part 2, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurgaon
Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura, avocado tempura, spicy crispy, prawn tempura, tempura plate,
Price for two: NA
NIKO
Where: Unit 3, Ground Floor, Tower-A, Global Gateway Towers, The Kitchens, Sector 26, Gurgaon
Crunch cap: Asparagus tempura and truffle cream cheese, rock shrimp tempura and spicy ponzu, enoki tempura,
Price for two: ₹2,200
Kuuraku
Where: Ground Floor, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Crunch cap: Ebi tempura, tempura moriawase (veg non-veg), salmon tempura roll,
Price for two: ₹2,500
It's definitely crunch time.