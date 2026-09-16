Your skin has a ‘body clock’ too: Dermatologist explains what to apply in the morning and at night for best results

Most of us think of skincare in terms of ingredients: retinol at night, sunscreen in the morning and moisturiser whenever we remember. But there is another layer to skincare that often gets overlooked, timing. Like several other functions in the body, the skin follows a roughly 24-hour circadian rhythm, which can influence processes such as cell activity, blood flow, barrier function and repair.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritupurna Dash, senior consultant, dermatology, Medanta Hospital, Noida, explains how the skin’s needs change throughout the day and why timing can matter when building a skincare routine. (Also read: Planning a festive skincare overhaul? Doctor explains why too many facial treatments can do more harm than good )

Skin runs on a 24-hour cycle Every cell in the body contains molecular “clock genes” that regulate biological processes according to a roughly 24-hour rhythm, and skin cells are no exception. According to Dr Dash, the skin’s needs can change throughout the day depending on these biological rhythms.

“The skin has its own circadian rhythm, with certain functions changing across the 24-hour cycle. During the day, the skin is primarily focused on protection from external stressors, while nighttime is associated with repair and regeneration. Understanding this can help us think about skincare not only in terms of what we apply, but also when we apply it,” she says.

“During the day, the skin is exposed to UV radiation, pollution and other environmental stressors, so its protective mechanisms become particularly important. At night, some repair-related processes become more active, including mechanisms involved in maintaining the skin barrier and responding to cellular damage,” explains Dr Dash.