Everyday Explained: Can you cut off the mouldy part of an onion and eat the rest?
Learn from a specialist on if it is safe to eat mouldy onions and if cooking kills the mould.
Onions are integral to everyday cooking. You will find them in everything from fresh salads and sandwiches to curries. They are practically a kitchen staple. But sometimes, when you reach for an onion, you may notice black, green, or fuzzy mould on its surface.
This may leave you thinking: should you throw away the entire onion or simply peel off the attached layers and use the rest? Can cooking, frying, or boiling make a mouldy onion safe to eat?
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In today's edition of Everyday Explained, let's hear from a specialist about whether it is safe to cook mouldy onions. Dr Ashok Kumar, senior consultant and head of medical gastroenterology at Dharmshila Narayana Superspecialty Hospital, Delhi, told HT Lifestyle that mould on an onion should not be treated as merely a surface-level problem that can be resolved by peeling or chopping away the affected part.
What should you do with mouldy onions?
If you notice any signs of mould, whether black, green, or fuzzy, or find that the onion is watery, soft, discoloured, or misshapen, the gastroenterologist advised throwing it away.
Why? It turns out that mould may not be limited to the surface. He said, "It may look as though it is just growing on the surface; mould can form microscopic root-like structures that grow deeper into the food.”
Is it safe to eat cooked mouldy onions?
You may assume that cooking onions at a high temperature will destroy the mould and make them safe to eat. But the expert cautioned that onions cooked with mould on them are not necessarily safe to eat.
Dr Kumar said, “Heat may kill most mould-related toxins and other substances which may have formed in the food, but will not necessarily kill all such toxins. Cooking, frying or boiling should not be used to ‘neutralise' mould contamination.”
How to know your onion is dirty and not mouldy?
Not every dark or discoloured patch indicates mould. The doctor revealed that, in a dirty onion, only the outer skin may be discoloured due to dryness. Once you peel it, the discolouration should come off. But if the onion is mouldy, you will see that the inner edible layers may also be affected.
Who should be more cautious?
Dr Kumar advised people with allergies, asthma, or impaired immunity and other respiratory sensitivities to be careful when handling or smelling mouldy food, since the mould spores may cause respiratory or allergic reactions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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