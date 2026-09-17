Tested for Athletes, Trusted by Families: Nutrilite by Amway Raises the Bar for Clean Nutrition

Nutrition has undergone a massive transformation – it is no longer just about meeting basic dietary needs, but it is a conscious, purpose-driven lifestyle choice. And amid this transformation, there is also increasing consumer concern over the safety and authenticity of nutrition products available in market. To bridge this critical gap between consumer scepticism and trust, it is critical for brands to establish that uncompromised benchmark for safety and transparency in products – a standard that Amway India has distinctively achieved.

As one of the leading companies offering world-class health and wellbeing products, Amway India has received the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) - Centre of Excellence in Nutritional Supplementation Testing for Sportsperson (CoE-NSTS) trusted certification for its key products from Nutrilite portfolio. Building on the recognition initially awarded to Nutrilite All Plant Protein, Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus K2, Nutrilite Glucosamine HCL with Boswellia, Nutrilite Salmon Omega 3 Softgels and Nutrilite Daily Plus, five additional products – Nutrilite Ginseng Cherry Plus, XS Whey Protein, Nutrilite Fiber, Nutrilite Triple Protect and Nutrilite Coenzyme Q10 have now also earned the trusted certification. This reinforces Amway’s unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, safe, and scientifically backed nutrition products, validated against stringent standards and compliant with international standards set by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). As fitness culture, active lifestyles and preventive healthcare continue to gain momentum, this kind of independent, science-backed validation has never mattered more.

As the industry evolves, building consumer trust is paramount, especially for those who rely on supplementation as part of their health and performance journey and at Amway, this commitment to quality, safety, and transparency has always been central to its philosophy. As this recognition expands across more Nutrilite products, it further strengthens the validation of the science-backed approach and the rigorous standards followed by Amway, from ingredient sourcing to final product.

For the consumer, this means the standard for what constitutes a trustworthy product has risen sharply. And for brands, quality has rightly become a boardroom priority that must be demonstrated and not just declared. And rightly so. At a time when the industry faces growing scrutiny around adulteration, misleading claims and product integrity, today’s consumers are not just looking for products, but for quality proofs. They want greater transparency about the ingredients and quality of the products they choose. In this environment, trust must be built on proven science, transparency and, critically, independent validation. That is precisely what the NFSU-NSTS certification delivers.

What does a Trusted Certification mean for consumers? In the Indian regulatory landscape, the NFSU-NSTS certification represents a stringent testing and certification programme for prohibited substances. Established through a robust tri-party framework involving the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the NFSU operates through its specialized Center of Excellence in Nutritional Supplementation Testing for Sportsperson (NSTS) – and evaluates products against stringent global anti-doping standards. What makes this so meaningful for consumers is the rigour of the process: this is not a self-declared quality claim or a brand audit. It is a formal, third-party scientific evaluation carried out by a government-backed institution. When a product carries this certification, one can be assured that the supplement has undergone testing for prohibited substances.

For consumers, such independent certification provides assurance that the supplement has undergone rigorous testing for prohibited substances. This also helps strengthen confidence in the product's suitability for athletes and health-conscious consumers.

Amway India is the first direct selling company in India to receive this certification, and it is not just a regulatory milestone, it is an assurance. It means that the products consumers choose have been independently evaluated by NFSU's Centre of Excellence and screened for prohibited substances under the WADA framework. For athletes and performance-focused individuals, the stakes are particularly high. Any inadvertent consumption of prohibited or spurious substances can lead to disqualification, reputational harm and the loss of years of hard work. In such high-stakes situations, independent certification is not just a reassurance, it is a necessity.

Science, Innovation, and the Amway approach At Amway, meeting these evolving consumer expectations has always been a core priority. It is a foundational pillar built directly into its corporate governance. Driven by the 90-year legacy of its flagship brand, Nutrilite, a globally recognised vitamins and dietary supplements brand, Amway’s operational ethos centers on extensive ‘seed-to-supplement’ traceability and relentless research and development. With a global network of more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical experts executing over 5,00,000 rigorous quality assessments every single year, Amway does not simply follow standard compliance guidelines but consistently establishes them – standards that are now independently confirmed through the NFSU-NSTS certification. When science, transparency and third-party validation come together, the result is something that no marketing campaign can replicate.

Trust will define the future The evolution of nutrition from a basic need to a conscious lifestyle choice reflects a shift towards greater awareness, higher expectations, and more informed decision-making. In this new landscape, trust is emerging as the ultimate differentiator. Because while innovation may drive interest, it is credibility that builds consumer loyalty. And brands that will lead are those that can deliver not just on performance, but on promise – embedding quality and safety into the very core of their business philosophy rather than treating them as mere compliance requirements. Independent authentication like the NFSU-NSTS trusted certification reinforce Amway India’s commitment to these principles and underscore the growing importance of third-party validation in building confidence among consumers seeking safe, high-quality nutrition products.

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