Trisha Krishnan spotted in London, fan shares video but internet isn’t impressed: ‘Give them some privacy’

The fan who captured the moment shared the video with the caption: “Never thought our London stroll would turn into a celebrity spotting! 🔥😍 @trishakrishnan #Trisha #TrishaKrishnan #London #ChinatownLondon #Kollywood.”

Trisha kept her look casual for the London outing, stepping out in a black jumper and blue jeans. The understated look still caught the attention of fans, with pictures and videos of the actor quickly making the rounds online.

Trisha was seen enjoying a relaxed outing with her friends in London's popular Chinatown. Away from film shoots and promotional events, the actress appeared to be making the most of her time in the city, casually walking around and enjoying the day with her close friends.

Trisha Krishnan is currently spending some time in London, and a casual outing with friends turned into a surprise celebrity moment. The actor was spotted strolling through London's Chinatown , dressed simply and enjoying a low-key day out. A video of the sighting soon surfaced on social media, where fans were quick to react after spotting the star in the busy London neighbourhood.

Internet reacts The video also drew criticism from several social media users, who felt that recording Trisha during what appeared to be private time with her friends was unnecessary. One Instagram user commented, “Can you stop recording? No manners at all.” Another wrote, “Leave them alone, why you have to record everything and post it in social media? Give them some privacy.”

A third user called it a “breach of privacy”, writing, “This is breach of privacy, it is never assumed and granted without asked for. Doesn't matter how you do it. Also this is not a public place, privately owned restaurant.” Another person questioned the decision to share the video online, commenting, “Why would you post this? She is hanging out with friends!! Get a life.”

Trisha's recent sighting The latest sighting has once again brought Trisha’s personal life into the spotlight. She has been linked to actor-turned-politician Vijay on several occasions, although neither of them has ever publicly addressed or confirmed the rumours.

Vijay is married Sangeeta Sornalingam in the UK in 1998 and later had another wedding ceremony in India in 1999. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that Sangeeta had filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court after almost three decades of marriage. The reports alleged that Vijay was involved with an unnamed actress, though neither Vijay nor Sangeeta publicly confirmed the claims. The speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha intensified around the same time after the two were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai in March, dressed in similar gold-toned outfits.

Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in May 2026 further fuelled the chatter. She was also seen at the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony attended by Vijay, where she was seated close to his parents, once again drawing attention to their equation.

More recently, reports claimed that Sangeeta had decided to withdraw the divorce petition. The Chengalpattu Family Court later closed the matter after she reportedly told the court that she did not wish to pursue the case.