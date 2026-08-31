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Trisha Krishnan spotted in London, fan shares video but internet isn’t impressed: ‘Give them some privacy’

The actor was spotted strolling through London's Chinatown, dressed simply and enjoying a low-key day out.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 08:52:12 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Trisha Krishnan is currently spending some time in London, and a casual outing with friends turned into a surprise celebrity moment. The actor was spotted strolling through London's Chinatown, dressed simply and enjoying a low-key day out. A video of the sighting soon surfaced on social media, where fans were quick to react after spotting the star in the busy London neighbourhood.

Trisha Krishnan’s private London outing filmed by fan, internet says ‘Leave them alone’.
Trisha Krishnan’s private London outing filmed by fan, internet says ‘Leave them alone’.

Trisha gets spotted during London outing

Trisha was seen enjoying a relaxed outing with her friends in London's popular Chinatown. Away from film shoots and promotional events, the actress appeared to be making the most of her time in the city, casually walking around and enjoying the day with her close friends.

Trisha kept her look casual for the London outing, stepping out in a black jumper and blue jeans. The understated look still caught the attention of fans, with pictures and videos of the actor quickly making the rounds online.

The fan who captured the moment shared the video with the caption: “Never thought our London stroll would turn into a celebrity spotting! 🔥😍 @trishakrishnan #Trisha #TrishaKrishnan #London #ChinatownLondon #Kollywood.”

Internet reacts

The video also drew criticism from several social media users, who felt that recording Trisha during what appeared to be private time with her friends was unnecessary. One Instagram user commented, “Can you stop recording? No manners at all.” Another wrote, “Leave them alone, why you have to record everything and post it in social media? Give them some privacy.”

A third user called it a “breach of privacy”, writing, “This is breach of privacy, it is never assumed and granted without asked for. Doesn't matter how you do it. Also this is not a public place, privately owned restaurant.” Another person questioned the decision to share the video online, commenting, “Why would you post this? She is hanging out with friends!! Get a life.”

Trisha's recent sighting

The latest sighting has once again brought Trisha’s personal life into the spotlight. She has been linked to actor-turned-politician Vijay on several occasions, although neither of them has ever publicly addressed or confirmed the rumours.

Vijay is married Sangeeta Sornalingam in the UK in 1998 and later had another wedding ceremony in India in 1999. The couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that Sangeeta had filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court after almost three decades of marriage. The reports alleged that Vijay was involved with an unnamed actress, though neither Vijay nor Sangeeta publicly confirmed the claims. The speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha intensified around the same time after the two were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai in March, dressed in similar gold-toned outfits.

Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in May 2026 further fuelled the chatter. She was also seen at the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony attended by Vijay, where she was seated close to his parents, once again drawing attention to their equation.

More recently, reports claimed that Sangeeta had decided to withdraw the divorce petition. The Chengalpattu Family Court later closed the matter after she reportedly told the court that she did not wish to pursue the case.

Trisha’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Trisha was last seen in Karuppu, which did well at the box office. She will next be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. She also has the Malayalam film Ram, starring Mohanlal, lined up next.

  • Monica Yadav
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Monica Yadav

    Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More

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Home/Entertainment/Tamil Cinema/Trisha Krishnan Spotted In London, Fan Shares Video But Internet Isn’t Impressed: ‘Give Them Some Privacy’
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